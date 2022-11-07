MISSOULA — Travis DeCuire is now the longest-tenured head coach in the Big Sky Conference as he heads into his ninth season leading Montana, his alma mater.
DeCuire enters this season with a 160-98 record (.620), trailing only George ‘Jiggs’ Dahlberg (221) on the school’s all-time wins list. He passed Mike Montgomery and Wayne Tinkle on that list last season. His 160 wins are fifth in Big Sky history.
DeCuire is the Big Sky’s active leader for conference wins with a 103-45 record (.696). His 103 league wins are third in Big Sky history. He holds a winning record over every current Big Sky team.
While his focus is defense, he’s developed three of the top eight scorers in school history: Ahmaad Rorie, Michael Oguine and Sayeed Pridgett. He’s coached seven first-team All-Big Sky players and four second-teamers.
DeCuire is the lone coach in Griz history to lead UM to three Big Sky regular-season titles: 2014-15, 2017-18 and 2018-19. The Griz won the Big Sky tournament titles in 2017-18 and 2018-19. They automatically earned NCAA tournament berths both of those seasons, losing in the first round.
They may have had another shot after going 14-6 in Big Sky play in 2019-20 to finish third in the league standings. But the conference tournament was canceled because of the start of the pandemic.
The past two seasons have been a struggle for the Griz. They went 33-27 overall and 18-18 in Big Sky play.
They finished 7-9 in Big Sky play in 2020-21, the only time they’ve had a losing record in conference play under DeCuire. They finished sixth in the league standings and were blown out in the tournament semifinals.
The Griz posted an 11-9 league record in 2021-22, the second-worst conference mark under DeCuire. They finished fifth in the Big Sky and lost their opener at the conference tournament.
This year, they hope to better compete at a high level on both sides of the ball consistently.
“They always say that your team takes on the personality of you as a coach, and I feel like as I reflect on the last couple years, I don’t feel that happened,” DeCuire said on the Inside the Den podcast Monday.
“We spent some time evaluating the pieces that we were going to bring in and kind of went to a couple terms in terms of a way to have a conversation in evaluating who fits. Toughness was No. 1 on the board. Athleticism. But also someone that might bring in a skill set outside of just scoring the ball. For me, I think that was very important for the growth of the program.”
Roster
Returners
The Griz return four starters and five of their eight rotation players.
Josh Bannan: Junior forward is a preseason All-Big Sky honoree who earned second-team all-conference honors last season. The league’s only player to average 17 points and eight rebounds per game last year. Ranked second in Big Sky in rebounding, second in shooting percentage and seventh in scoring.
Mack Anderson: Fifth-year senior forward is an athletic defender who ranked sixth in the Big Sky with 0.8 blocked shots per game. Ranked second on UM in rebounds per game, total blocks and shooting percentage. Griz went 2-6 following Anderson’s season-ending shoulder injury.
Brandon Whitney: Junior guard started all 29 games in which he played. Ranked third on the team in scoring and second in assists. Considered one of the league’s top defenders.
Lonnell Martin Jr.: Junior guard led Montana in steals and ranked second in 3-pointers made in his first season at the Division I level. Played in all 32 games and started 18.
Josh Vasquez: Senior guard played in 31 of 32 games and averaged 10.3 minutes per game off the bench last year. Had started about half of the games in the previous two years.
Trey Lawrence: Junior forward played in two games last year.
John Solomon: Freshman forward redshirted last year.
Newcomers
The Griz brought in four transfers and five freshmen.
Aanen Moody: Redshirt senior who played in 94 games while spending the previous two seasons at Southern Utah and the prior three at North Dakota. Averaged six points at SUU and nine points at UND. Led SUU with 53 3-pointers on .402 shooting last year.
Dischon Thomas: Junior forward averaged 4.9 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 42.6% on 3-pointers across 91 games at Colorado State from 2019-20 to 2021-22. Started 29 of 31 games last year and averaged 5.7 points and 3.1 rebounds. Scored 15 points as starting center in NCAA tournament game against Michigan. Redshirt junior who has two years of eligibility left.
Jonathan Brown: Junior guard averaged 18.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and three assists per game while earning NAIA All-America third-team honors at Central Methodist in 2021-22. Had started his career at Division II Fresno Pacific and comes to UM with two years of eligibility left.
Laolu Oke: Junior forward averaged a double-double of 14.4 points, 11.6 rebounds at Division II MSU Denver. Set school records for rebounds in a game, rebounds in a season, career rebounding average and career double-doubles. Grad transfer who has two years of eligibility remaining.
Caden Bateman: True freshman who was all-state while averaging 17.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, and five assists per game at Big Sky High School in Missoula. Was selected to play in the Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series. First Missoula prep player on the Griz since 2010.
Rhett Reynolds: True freshman who was all-state in basketball, football and track at Class B Shelby High School in Shelby, Montana. Was selected to play in the Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series
Jaxon Nap: True freshman from Hazen High School in Renton, Washington, who earned 2021-22 3A KingCo MVP honors after averaging about 22 points and 15 rebounds per game. A three-year captain who’s the second Hazen grad in the past two decades to get a D-I hoops scholarship.
Dorell Thomas: True freshman from Skyline Prep in Arizona who joins his older brother in Missoula. First set of brothers playing alongside each other at UM since Craig and Rick Zanon in the 1970s.
Isaiah Kerr: True freshman from Saint Francis High School in Palo Alto, California, who was rated by Prep Hoops as the No. 2 combo guard in northern California.
Departures
The Griz lost eight players from last year’s team.
Kyle Owens: All-Big Sky honorable mention and team MVP in 2020-21 but averaged just 4.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 2021-22.
Robby Beasley III: All-Big Sky honorable mention, started all 32 games, led UM with 66 made 3-pointers and was second on the team with 11.8 points per game in 2021-22.
Cameron Parker: Sacred Heart transfer spent two seasons at UM. Played the sixth-man role in 2021-22 and was the Big Sky top reserve of the year. Led the Griz and the Big Sky in assists, ranked third on the team in rebounding, fourth in scoring and fifth in steals. Currently plays at Portland State.
Derrick Carter-Hollinger: Big Sky freshman of year in 2019-20, started 17 of final 19 games in 2021-22. Led UM with 22 blocks while averaging 6.4 points on .494 shooting.
Freddy Brown III: Walked on at UM in 2018-19, earned a scholarship in 2021-22 but played in just six games that season. Currently plays at Division II Central Washington.
Scott Blakney: Idaho transfer averaged 3.8 points and 1.9 rebounds in his lone season at Montana.
Jack Wetzel: Played 42 minutes as a true freshman.
Johnny Braggs: Redshirted in 2021-22.
Schedule
Non-conference schedule
Montana plays 12 non-conference opponents. The Griz are ranked No. 179 out of 364 teams in KenPom. They’ll face five teams ranked higher than them during the regular season, four of which are non-conference opponents.
Duquesne: 133rd in KenPom. Picked 15th out of 15 teams in the Atlantic 10 preseason poll.
Xavier: 38th in KenPom. Picked second out of 11 teams in the Big East preseason poll and received two of the 11 first-place votes. Won the NIT title last year. Forward Jack Nunge and guard Colby Jones are preseason All-Big East first-team picks.
St. Thomas: 274th in KenPom. Picked eighth out of 10 teams in the Summit League preseason poll. Second season at the Division I level.
Merrimack: 290th in KenPom. Picked first out of nine teams in the Northeast Conference preseason poll and received six of the nine first-place votes. Senior forward Jordan Minor is a preseason All-NEC pick. Fourth year as a Division I program.
Troy: 199th in KenPom. Picked 10th out of 14 teams in the Sun Belt preseason poll. Forward Zay Williams is a preseason All-SBC third-team selection.
MSU-Northern: N/A KenPom. Picked fourth out of six teams in the (NAIA) Frontier Conference preseason poll.
Air Force: 235th in KenPom. Picked 11th out of 11 teams in the Mountain West preseason poll.
Southern Miss: 324th in KenPom. Picked 13th out of 14 teams in the Sun Belt preseason poll. Forward Felipe Haase is a preseason All-SBC second-team pick. Lost three starters and six of top seven scorers to the portal.
South Dakota State: 131st in KenPom. Picked second out of 10 teams in the Summit League preseason poll. Two preseason All-Summit League picks in forward Luke Appel and guard Zeke Mayo. Went 30-5 last year. Made the NCAA tournament. Six of top eight players are back.
North Dakota State: 206th in KenPom. Picked fourth out of 10 teams in the Summit League preseason poll. One preseason All-Summit League pick in forward Grant Nelson. Went 23-10 last year. Lost four starters.
Prairie View A&M: 312th in KenPom. Picked fourth out of 12 teams in the SWAC preseason poll and received one of the 24 first-place votes. Jeremiah Gambrell is a preseason All-SWAC second-team pick.
Gonzaga: 3rd in KenPom. Ranked second in AP Top 25 poll. Picked first out of 10 teams in the West Coast Conference preseason poll and received nine of the 10 first-place votes. Zags return All-American forward Drew Timme. Guards Rasir Bolton and Julian Strawther are also preseason All-WCC picks.
Conference schedule
The Big Sky is down to 10 full-time members with Southern Utah departing for the Western Athletic Conference this season. Montana will play the nine other league teams twice, once at home and once on the road, for a total of 18 conference games.
Montana State: Highest KenPom rating (173rd) among Big Sky teams. Won the conference regular-season and tournament titles last year, advanced to the first round of the NCAA tournament and lost to Texas Tech. Preseason favorite by the coaches and media. Jubrile Belo is Big Sky preseason MVP after he was the MVP and defensive player of the year last season. Coach Danny Sprinkle needs to replace three productive players.
Northern Colorado: 182nd in KenPom. Picked second in preseason coaches and media polls. Daylen Kountz led the Big Sky in scoring last year and earned first-team All-Big Sky honors. Kountz ranked 10th nationally in scoring while UNC ranked in the top 30 in points per game.
Eastern Washington: 192nd in KenPom. Steele Venters is a preseason All-Big Sky selection. Ethan Price was the Big Sky freshman of the year. David Riley went 11-9 in Big Sky play in his first season as head coach. Eagles bring back three starters and three role players.
Weber State: 233rd in KenPom. Eric Duft takes over as head coach as he replaces Randy Rahe. Duft had been on Rahe’s staff since 2006. Dillon Jones is a preseason All-Big Sky selection. He’s the only returning starter.
Northern Arizona: 261st in KenPom. Jalen Cone is a preseason All-Big Sky selection. Lumberjacks return all five starters. Haven’t finished with a winning record in Big Sky play since 2014-15.
Sacramento State: 275th in KenPom. David Patrick takes over as head coach. Brought in six high-level transfers in Callum McRae (UC Riverside), Akol Mawein (Oklahoma), Hunter Marks (Hartford), Austin Patterson (Wofford), Gianni Hunt (Oregon State) and Quadry Adams (St. Bonaventure).
Portland State: 292nd in KenPom. Seven transfers make up nearly half of coach Jase Coburn’s team. Among those transfers is former Montana guard Cameron Parker, the Big Sky sixth man of the year last season.
Idaho State: 345th in KenPom. Finished fourth in the Big Sky in 2020-21 during coach Ryan Looney’s second season but dropped to 10th last year.
Idaho: 352nd in KenPom. Finished eighth in the Big Sky last season, the best finish under head coach Zac Claus. Have won 11 conference games over the past three seasons, the fewest in the league. Four players return from last year.
Conference tournament
The Big Sky tournament will have a new-look format this season.
The location is still Boise, Idaho, but the tourney will run from March 4-8. That’s Saturday through Wednesday instead of last year’s format of Wednesday through Saturday.
The early end to the tournament will give the winning team a few extra days to prepare for its NCAA tournament game. The Big Sky hasn’t won an NCAA tournament game since 2006. It’s the longest active drought of any of the 32 conferences.
