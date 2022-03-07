BOISE, Idaho — It was just over a month ago when the sun broke through the clouds for Sophia Stiles.
Oh sure, there had been pleasant memories on the basketball floor in the past for the Montana senior point guard from Malta.
All those promising games as a freshman when she ran past defenders like a gazelle. That night in 2018 when she piled up 26 points against Southern Utah. The three years she was feted as the top defender on her team.
Sophia has also had more than her share of trying times in Missoula — coming back from knee surgery and shoulder surgery, adjusting to three different head coaches, trying to salvage her senior season after a battle with COVID-19 around Christmas time.
But something changed in a big way on Feb. 3 when she hit the first game-winning buzzer-beater of her career, stunning Weber State in front of an electrified crowd at Dahlberg Arena. Coincidence or not, Sophia has averaged close to 16 points a game since then and piled up a career-high 29 in Friday’s critical win at Sacramento State.
Can one shot change everything? Transform a good player into a star that garnered all-Big Sky Conference honors on Monday?
"Honestly the biggest difference is just my team and my coaches have really encouraged me to be more of an aggressor on the floor," Stiles said of her magical four-week run. "We've been missing Sammy (Fatkin), who had always brought an offensive spark. Everyone was looking to me to step up, hoping that I would.
"The confidence (coach) Brian (Holsinger) puts in every single one of us makes it easier in moments like that. Then I guess it is maybe a little bit of, 'It's my senior year. I've put in the time. They're all shots I've made before.' With Brian's confidence, it makes it a lot less pressure in those moments."
The leap Stiles has made since that fateful night in early February has been remarkable. She didn't even make the honorable mention all-Big Sky list last season and averaged just 6.6 points in five games this past January.
"I was definitely very tired the first few games I came back," she said of her COVID experience over Christmas break. "I think after all these experiences I've had, it's just really shed light on how fast the game can be taken away."
Heading into Tuesday afternoon's Big Sky Conference tourney opener against Northern Arizona, Stiles is averaging 11.8 points on career-best shooting (42.4 percent), 6.0 rebounds and more than four assists. She has Montana one victory from its first 20-win season since 2015-16.
Beyond those numbers, she has been an extension of Holsinger on the court since the first-year skipper was tapped in April.
“She is our leader, the heartbeat of our team, and that part of it doesn’t always get votes,” Holsinger said, alluding to the fact Stiles was named second team all-league instead of first team this week. “It’s a big responsibility, and she’s been learning what that means all season.”
No one is a bigger fan of what Holsinger has done in the Garden City than Stiles. In fact, she has left the door ajar on coming back next season, saying she and Holsinger will sit down and have a chat when March madness comes to a close.
"He's very detail-oriented," Stiles said. "But I can't say it enough: The amount of confidence he instills in every single one of us is unmatched by any other coach I've ever had.
"That is really what it is. When you have him and three other coaches that sometimes believe in you more than you believe in yourself, it makes you feel like you can do anything."
There's also another aspect of Holsinger's personality that impresses Stiles.
"The one thing that always kept me steady was my faith," she said. "Even when times were trying, I always had God as my rock. Brian is a great man of faith. I've shared that with him. That's also contributed to this year."
For all that Stiles and Montana have accomplished this winter, you get the feeling it won't be enough if the team fails against Northern Arizona Tuesday in front of what is expected to be a small crowd at Idaho Central Arena. The Lady Griz have had a string of disappointing performances in the Big Sky showcase event and lost in their opener last winter.
"Abby and I talked about it when we first came in here," Stiles said, referring to senior teammate Abby Anderson. "There's definitely some weird feelings being back in Boise, because we've never had a very good experience here.
"But I think with this team and the way we've been playing as of late, we're really excited to get on the court and play well. Having Sammy (Fatkin) back is huge for us because we've missed her a lot."
Montana has extra motivation after the way it was denied a victory at Northern Arizona on Feb. 10.
Stiles hit a 12-foot runner with a second left to give Montana a two-point lead. NAU responded with a perfectly executed inbounds play following a timeout. Khiarica Rasheed scored under the basket off an alley-oop pass from near the scorers' table. She was fouled in the process by Nyah Morris-Nelson.
Rasheed converted the three-point play with four-tenths of a second left and Montana failed to get up a shot following a timeout in a 60-59 loss at Walkup Skydome.
"That one had maybe the weirdest ending I've ever had playing basketball," Stiles said. "I think it definitely gives us a little more of a chip. We feel like we had it won, so we're excited to play them again."
Holsinger is excited about Tuesday as well.
"I don’t know what it’s been like in the past, but it definitely feels like it’s up for grabs,” the coach said of the Big Sky tourney and conference parity. "It’s all about who’s playing the best and doing the right things.
“We’ve proven we can beat the best teams and that we can lose to teams who are lower in the rankings. It’s an exciting time for us to grow."
