MISSOULA — Montana opens preseason camp Monday as it prepares for arguably the most highly anticipated season in recent years.
The Grizzlies were picked to win the Big Sky Conference, which hasn’t happened in over a decade. They’re also ranked third or fourth in FCS Top 25 preseason polls after back-to-back trips to the playoff quarterfinals.
As Bobby Hauck begins his 11th fall season as Montana's head coach, here are 11 storylines to follow throughout camp (near Dornblaser Field) and into the season:
Offensive line
UM returns two starters on the line: center AJ Forbes and left guard Hunter Mayginnes. The Griz have young players who could potentially be in line to fill the vacancies: Brandon Casey, who was recruited heavily by Oregon State, Colin Dreis, who received interest from Arizona, and Liam Brown. Will they be the guys? Who has shown improvement since the spring game left questions lingering? Which transfers will show they deserve playing time right away?
Quarterback
Lucas Johnson may be the heir apparent at quarterback after grad transferring from San Diego State. But will he end up being what the Griz hope he can be? How will younger players Kris Brown, Daniel Britt, Kaden Huot and Oregon transfer A.J. Abbott look? Will one of them overtake the seventh-year senior or will they push him to be better and solidify the spot? Within the QB battle, which receivers does the QB getting first-team reps begin to develop chemistry with?
Running back
Marcus Knight returns to the field for the first time since 2019 following a non-contact ACL and meniscus injury during spring camp in 2021. He was limited during this past spring, so how is his health in his return? Will he be the same running back who broke Chase Reynolds’ single-season TD record? He did bulk up and expects to play at a bigger weight. Also, how does Nick Ostmo look in his return from injury? What’s the role for Xavier Harris and Isiah Childs?
Kicker/punter
Montana must replace All-American punter Brian Buschini, who transferred to Nebraska, and record-breaking kicker Kevin Macias, who exhausted his eligibility. Do the Griz have the answer on their roster in Billings Central grad Camden Capser? How will Kalispell Glacier grad Patrick Rohrbach perform as a freshman? Will any transfers make an immediate impact? Can Grayson Pibal effectively take over for All-American long snapper Matthew O’Donoghue?
Wide receiver
The Griz will need a deep-threat receiver to replace Sammy Akem. Bozeman grad Ryan Simpson was his backup and got praise in the spring. What about Washington transfer Sawyer Racanelli, who missed the spring with an injury? The transfer of Billings Senior grad Gabe Sulser opens the slot position. Billings Senior grad Junior Bergen moved back to receiver in the spring. Aaron Fontes excelled in the spring game. Is Keelan White ready to take another next step?
Defensive end
After success with transfers Joe Babros and Justin Belknap, UM brought in another transfer in Garrett Hustedt from Nebraska, who earned rave reviews in the spring. Is he the guy to fill one spot? Who all steps up around tackles Alex Gubner and Eli Alford? Jacob McGourin is trying to fulfill high expectations. Kalispell Glacier grad Henry Nuce saw an increase in reps. Kale Edwards shined in the spring game. Transfer DeAri Todd has gotten some action as a backup.
Return specialist
Billings Senior grad Junior Bergen excelled as a punt returner late in the year, helping the Griz escape a mountain of issues after an early season injury to Sulser. With Sulser gone, is Bergen still the guy? Who else sees reps? UM has solidified the kick return position with Malik Flowers. He has returned five kickoffs for touchdowns in his career, two shy of the FCS and NCAA Division I records. Who else is in line to run back kicks if teams kick away from Flowers?
Cornerback
All-American Justin Ford passed on the NFL Draft to return for his senior year. That was in large part because he thinks UM is capable of winning the national title this year. He should hold down one cornerback spot, but who else steps up on the other side of the field? Jayden Dawson earned All-Big Sky honors while playing for Idaho State. What sort of growth do Corbin Walker and Trevin Gradney show? How will Robert Whitehead and other transfers perform?
Linebacker
Dante Olson and Jace Lewis made linebacker the most consistently successful position under Hauck. Kalispell Glacier grad Pat O’Connell is coming off a major 2021 season. Helena Capital grad Marcus Welnel has been on the rise and will wear the No. 37 legacy jersey. Who else fills out the group? Anaconda grad Braxton Hill impressed Hauck in the spring. What will Michael Matthews show as a senior? Is Missoula Big Sky grad Levi Janacaro capable of a bigger role?
Safety
Eureka grad Garrett Graves showed he could step up when three-year starter Gavin Robertson missed a handful of games. Is he still the guy? TraJon Cotton took over another safety spot late in the year as he grew into the position. Has he held onto that, or will Nash Fouch regain it? What will Missoula Loyola grad David Koppang show as a junior? Missoula Sentinel grad Jaxon Lee was a backup last year, and Fairfield grad Ryder Meyer flashed in the spring game.
Tight end
Cole Grossman’s emergence as a pass catcher up the seam last season gave the Griz more receiving threats. What improvements has he made? How about the growth for Joey Elwell after being a combo blocker-receiver? What will Polson grad Matt Rensvold contribute after multiple season-ending injuries? What strides have 3-star recruits Erik Barker and Peyton Brammer made? Will the tight ends have to factor into the blocking duties if the O-line struggles?
