MISSOULA — It doesn't seem to matter if Cameron Parker comes off the bench or starts for the Montana men's basketball team because he has thrived in either role this season.
The senior point guard out of Beaverton, Oregon, is usually the first player head coach Travis DeCuire, who of course holds Montana's career assist record at 425, sends in around the first media timeout about five minutes into each game.
Parker comes in, settles the offense and has a knack for getting his teammates easy buckets. He likes it, though. Being the first off the bench early gives the savvy point guard time to watch and study how opponents are guarding the offense by the time he checks into the game.
"I like coming off the bench because I can see how the defenses play our team in the first media timeout," Parker said to the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com after a lopsided win over SAGU American Indian College on Dec. 13. When I come in I know how they are going to guard on-ball screens and things like that.
"I embrace any role that Coach Trav gives me honestly."
Parker leads the Big Sky in both total assists at 86, which is 15 more than second-place Montana State starting guard Xavier Bishop's 61, and assists per game at 6.6. Among all of Division I, Parker ranks seventh in assists per game and is second in total assists. He also leads the Big Sky in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.6 which is good for 11th in the NCAA.
His production is a big reason that Montana, as a team, ranks eighth nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.7), 10th in turnovers per game (9.7), 12th in total assists (212) and 19th in turnover margin (+4.9).
He's the quintessential passing point guard, and is an extension of DeCuire with his steady but often assertive play. Out of his 80 career college basketball games he has never played a game without dishing out at least one assist — even if the official stat book from the Sacramento State win neglected to note an assist he made to teammate Scott Blakney.
He has done so despite making just three starts this season when fellow point guard, and usual starter, sophomore Brandon Whitney was forced to miss some games due to a foot injury.
Parker, in his second season with Montana after transferring from Sacred Heart, doesn't mind that even if he has a record-laden resume in his own right. Parker, whose cousin is former Griz football standout Samori Toure, is the NCAA Division I men's basketball record holder for assists in a single game when he dropped 24 dimes against a non-DI team as a sophomore at Sacred Heart.
But he did admit, coming off the bench was an adjustment. He was a mainstay in the Sacred Heart starting five with 37 of the 47 games he appeared during his freshman and sophomore season.
This season alone he has put up some gaudy stats, including a triple-double against Yellowstone Christian and a 20-assist game against SAGU American Indian College to set new Montana and Big Sky single-game records.
Sure those two games were against inferior competition, but he has shown plenty against teams within Division I.
Parker came off the bench and went for 20 points on 9-for-9 shooting in a home win over Air Force. He played 33 minutes in the win as he recorded his third straight double-digit scoring game at the time.
The win over Air Force was Parker's most assertive from a scoring standpoint. The 20 points stand as his best scoring mark as a Grizzly doing so on 12 field goal attempts — good for second-most during his time in Missoula — and nine free throws.
"You just got to let them play," DeCuire said about Parker's decision-making after the win over Air Force. "When's open he should shoot it. I don't like him turning down open shots but he's making plays and he's making the right play."
