MISSOULA — As Cam Humphrey escaped a sack and eyed the end zone, he dove toward the goal line, took a hit from Northern Colorado safety Dylan Emery and went helicoptering to the ground for a score.
The Montana senior quarterback wasn’t going to be denied the touchdown while running on his recently surgically repaired ankle. He was willing to put his body on the line as his career full of hard work and perseverance to overcome unexpected obstacles was reaching its final few games at the start of November.
“That play was the epitome of who I am,” Humphrey said ahead of his first playoff start Friday night.
So, who is Cam Humphrey? It’s a question that he can better answer after a winding journey that’s allowed him to better understand and define himself.
He had to go to three colleges to earn a coveted scholarship. It took him five years to become a Division I starter. And he almost had all that hard work ripped away by an injury, but he returned when UM needed him the most, helping the Griz soar into the playoffs.
“Cam Humphrey is a guy that will never stay down,” he said. “He’s always going to get back up. He’s always going to give you his best shot. And he’s going to try his balls off in any scenario.”
Humphrey’s parents instilled in him the mindset to get back up whenever he gets knocked down. He tries to push through any challenges by giving his best effort. It’s allowed him to see himself as someone who refuses to quit when the going gets tough.
Others see that, too, including his then-quarterback coach at Issaquah High School, Brian Hartline. He learned how Humphrey was coachable and willing to take correction, which he saw in the aftermath of Humphrey making the wrong read on a run-pass option, although the pass went for a touchdown after bouncing off a defender’s hands.
“His determination and perseverance and ability to take feedback was amazing for a high school kid,” Hartline said. “That’s what’s driven him is he’s able to take critical feedback and try to improve and not get defensive. In life, you have to be able to take criticism to succeed.”
Humphrey refused to hang up his cleats when he didn’t receive any scholarships coming out of high school. He didn’t hang up his cleats when he walked on at Boise State, worked his way up to No. 2 on the depth chart but didn’t get a scholarship, leading him to the junior college route.
And he didn’t hang up his cleats when he had to sit behind Dalton Sneed for two years at UM. His reward for sticking with it and improving his play was a shot to start for UM coach Bobby Hauck and offensive coordinator Timm Rosenbach, the two coaches who believed in him enough to offer him a scholarship.
“He’s been persistent in wanting to work his way up the depth chart,” Hauck said. “When it’s become all too common to transfer, he has stuck with it. That’s what every kid should aspire to do: work your way up and don’t look for an easy path out. That’s what he did, so I admire him for that. I hope it’s a trait that all our guys have.”
Bouncing back
Humphrey knew something was wrong when he was sprawled out on the red turf at Roos Field in early October.
He had been leading the Griz on a potential game-winning drive when he took a hit from Eastern Washington linebacker Jack Sendelbach while running the ball. It was apparent he injured his right ankle, but he also had trouble breathing after a shot to the hip, so it was believed he might’ve ruptured his spleen.
After that worry was cleared, he rode back on the bus to Missoula with the team while dealing with the lingering pain in his ankle. He had an MRI on Sunday and underwent surgery on Monday for the worst injury of his career.
Less than a month after surgery, he was back on the field playing for the Griz. He wasn’t only playing, but he was doing so at a level that’ll add to his legacy after his career is over. He's gone 11-1 as a starter, with the only loss coming in the game he couldn't finish because of an injury.
“There was no way in hell I was going to just quit, no way in hell I was going to say, ‘Oh, I’m done,’” he said. “After everything I’ve been through, after the journey I’ve had, heck no. I’m going to push through it, and I’m going to fight this thing to the end.”
Humphrey is resilient. He put in ample work throughout high school on his way to becoming an all-conference quarterback while trying to earn a scholarship. He had to do that again while starting at Saddleback Community College as he worked hard to try to get that scholarship.
Buddy Bland, who was Humphrey’s head coach at Issaquah, saw Humphrey’s desire for greatness through all the extra work put in on the practice field. On late-start Wednesdays, Humphrey would organize and run a players-only practice in the morning before school.
“Cam is the quintessential gym rat when it comes to the football field,” Bland said. “He just loves competition, and the kids absolutely rallied behind him. He was one of those rare kids who wanted to put in more work beyond what we gave him as a staff. He didn’t just want to be good. He wanted the team to be good too.”
Being a Division I starting quarterback had been a dream for Humphrey since he was a kid who fell in love with football by throwing a ball with his father. He had finally gotten that shot at UM, but when it was taken away, he already had too much invested to just bag the season.
Humphrey worked to rehab his ankle throughout October. He spent multiple hours every day in the training room and tried to do even more than he was asked so he could get back sooner and perform for the team that had believed in him.
Hauck believed Humphrey had the work ethic to return after the injury. He thought it would be physically possible because the injury and surgery were exactly the same things Sneed went through in the 2019 season before he returned ahead of the playoffs.
“That’s the culture of our program, and Cam’s a prime example of it: Keep working until you have success, do everything with the team first, and if you get banged up, you fight your way back out there,” Hauck said. “That’s part of our makeup, that’s our DNA as a program. He’s well immersed in that. That’s why he’s going to be a success in life.”
Victorious validation
When Humphrey pulled off a Superman pose as he dove into the end zone against Washington in early September, many people knew the significance of that fourth-quarter, go-ahead score for him personally.
Humphrey grew up down the road from Seattle, was a UW fan as a kid, went to the Huskies’ football camps over the years but wasn’t given the chance to play for them out of high school. What most people didn’t know is that Humphrey missed out on an opportunity with UW partly because his high school grades weren’t good enough.
“No one really knew except for me and my parents, so having that happen was something out of a movie,” he said. “There were so many factors to winning that game that were sweet as candy, man.”
Not getting a scholarship was a slap to Humphrey and his dreams. He decided he needed to be more dedicated about his classes in college after he graduated high school with a sub-3.5 grade-point average.
As Humphrey has focused on his academics, he began college with a 4.0 grade-point average, he said. He didn’t earn a scholarship going into his second year at Boise State, so he decided to transfer for financial reasons because a family situation made it tough to afford out-of-state tuition.
After getting valuable starting experience at Saddleback, Humphrey got a scholarship from UM. He was a backup for two years, but he was grateful to have found coaches who believed in him. It was a level where he could play, and he also liked the academic plan, so he stuck it out.
Humphrey has graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communications and is working on a Master of Business Administration, which he’ll finish in the spring. His mind is now at ease knowing what it takes to succeed in the real world whenever football is over because he had to balance school with playing a demanding position.
“It’s a lot of work, man, being the starter,” he said. “It’s a lot of pressure. It’s a lot of stress. But that’s what you live for. As a quarterback of a program like this, man, you’re OK with the stress and the work. It all kind of pays off. I’m so happy to be where I’m at.”
In retrospect, Humphrey sees a blessing in not getting a scholarship out of high school. If he had gotten one, he might not have taken college as seriously and not be set up for life after football.
While Humphrey felt he wasn’t too appealing to college coaches because of his grades, Bland and Hartline agreed he wasn’t a terrible student either.
Hartline said it didn’t help that Humphrey was in a deep recruiting class that included Jacob Eason, who became a fourth-round NFL draft pick. Bland said he could’ve been pushed down teams’ recruiting boards because Issaquah isn’t known to regularly produce high-level Division I players.
Hauck noted that some players just develop later than others, but Bland felt Humphrey had all the physical tools to be an FBS quarterback because of his height, arm and composure. Humphrey has embraced the game manager label at UM, willing to do whatever the team needs, and when he showed what he was capable of in the win over UW, it left Bland smiling.
“For me,” he said, “it was the utmost validation of his ability.”
