MISSOULA — Armed with confidence generated from a four-game win streak on the road, the Montana women's basketball team enters Big Sky Conference play with a grand opportunity at home this week.
Two league teams that have not enjoyed the same level of November success will invade Dahlberg Arena. First up is new-look Sacramento State on Thursday at 7 p.m., followed by a Saturday matinee against new-look Northern Colorado. Both teams have a new head coach.
"We're excited," Montana coach Brian Holsinger said in his press conference this week. "It's a little different to open up league play this early, but I feel like we're in a good spot right now health wise, so that's always good.
"This early in the season records are always a little bit more of who you played. Both teams we play this week have played good schedules. Thank goodness we're at home. I think it's important for the team to understand why conference games are more important."
Unlike Montana, with its league-best 5-1 record, the Hornets and Bears own losing records heading into December. Sac State sits at 3-4 and the Bears at 2-3. The chance is there for the Lady Griz to not only extend their win streak, but gain an edge in the Big Sky and start something special for the month of December, which includes five home games.
"Everyone is super excited to be back at Dahlberg," said Montana senior guard Sophia Stiles, who had a stellar performance in Saturday's win against Nicholls State, collecting 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
"... Everyone has completely bought into this program and wants to have a great season. We really are family at this point."
A lot has changed for Montana since last March when it suffered a stunning loss to Sacramento State in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament in Boise, Idaho. The Lady Griz have six new players, two new assistant coaches and a new head coach.
Through five games it's been a slice of heaven for the Lady Griz. Their only blemish was a home loss to Gonzaga on Nov. 14, but even that felt uplifting because Montana stayed with the Bulldogs the whole way and lost by just seven points.
"It started in the summer — you develop trust and begin developing the chemistry you want," Holsinger said. "Then there's nothing better than games to see the good things that have happened.
"Our team is coming together. We've been fortunate to win some close games and these girls have been resilient. The close games are stressful but for them to win those is super fun."
Montana's shooting confidence is one reason for the team's fast start. The team is shooting 46 percent from the field.
"I think our spacing — Coach Brian talks about it a lot and that has helped," Stiles offered.
The Lady Griz have also shown marked improvement in other areas. Holsinger has been pleasantly surprised with the way they've embraced his emphasis on defense and rebounding.
"Just the buy-in defensively more than anything," he said. "Defense is something I stress. Defense and rebounding wins. I've been really pleased with our team's buy-in in those areas."
The first thing fans will notice about Sacramento State Thursday night is the team no longer plays run-and-gun basketball. The Hornets built a reputation for pushing the ball and launching a lot of threes under former coach Bunky Harkleroad.
Mark Campbell became Sac State's coach in April. Prior to joining the Hornets, he spent seven seasons at Oregon, most recently as the team’s associate head coach. In his seven seasons with the Ducks, Campbell helped lead Oregon to three straight Pac-12 regular season titles, two Pac-12 tournament championships and five NCAA Tournament appearances.
Holsinger also spent a good amount of time as an assistant coach in the Pac-12, so he knows Campbell. But Montana's coach is not going to go digging up any old Oregon film.
"We're focusing on what they've done recently," Holsinger offered.
In contrast to the Lady Griz, the Hornets have struggled lately, losing three of their last four games. The score that stands out is a 75-46 blowout loss to UC Davis in Sacramento last week.
Still, the Hornets will be a step up in competition from last weekend for Montana when the team overwhelmed Houston Baptist and Nicholls State. Sac State did beat Illinois State last Saturday, 65-63, before stumbling on Sunday against host UC Irvine, 58-51.
Notes: After averaging 13.5 points, 10 rebounds and 5.5 assists in wins over Houston Baptist and Nicholls State, Stiles on Tuesday was named the Big Sky Conference Player of the Week. It was a first in her career and gave Montana back-to-back Player of the Week winners after Carmen Gfeller collected the award last week. It is the first time since 2015-16 that the Lady Griz have had multiple Players of the Week in the same season.
