MISSOULA — Carmen Gfeller loves the chemistry on the Montana women's basketball team.
You'll never see it on a stat sheet but it can make all the difference in the win-loss column.
"I'm really proud of our team for how much we've been supportive of one another," said Gfeller, whose Lady Griz will make their Big Sky Conference debut at Northern Colorado Friday at 6:30 p.m. "For a pretty new group, we're getting along well and that translates on and off the court.
"We've had three different leading scorers and that's really encouraging because it shows anybody can step up. Everybody has confidence in one another and we know when somebody is going through a down moment, her teammates will be there to pick her up."
Gfeller has been the glue for 2-2 Montana. She ranks fifth in the Big Sky in scoring at 16.3 points per game and sixth in field goal percentage at 51.9.
To put it another way, the 6-foot-1 sophomore is the closest thing to a sure thing on the Lady Griz basketball team and her teammates have done a good job getting her the ball in the paint.
"Scoring has always kind of been my thing," said Gfeller, who redshirted last season. "There's so many aspects to the game and a lot I need to continue to work on. But I've appreciated the confidence my teammates have given me and that helps my confidence.
"That has really made a difference. And when you put in that work that I've been putting in since last summer, you start to feel more confident."
Montana's confidence, especially on the offensive end, showed in a win at Seattle on Dec. 15. Unfortunately, the team hasn't had a chance to play since then because of a COVID-19 issue with Utah Valley, who was slated to play at Dahlberg Arena on Dec. 21.
The break from games has been good in one way: Montana is even healthier now than it was on Dec. 15. Veteran forward Kylie Frohlich (stress fracture) and freshman spark plug Bria Dixon (ankle) were able to practice this week.
The question now becomes whether the Lady Griz can continue to build on the momentum they had earlier in the month. Not only did Montana win at Seattle, it gave 23rd-ranked Gonzaga a scare in Spokane.
"In the limited games we've played, I think we're proud of what we've done," coach Mike Petrino told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com.
"We feel like we've improved in some areas, getting more consistent. Our first few games were offensive shootouts. The next two games we played much better defense. But this team only has 160 minutes of game experience, so we're still learning as we go. We can get a lot better."
Statistically, the Lady Griz have a few reasons to feel mighty good heading into Friday night's game in Greeley. They lead the Big Sky in field goal percentage (43.2) and assists (16.3 per game). They rank second in the league in 3-point shooting consistency (34.2).
"That's awesome," Petrino said. "But what we've got to get better at is our turnovers. We have too many (73). When you play faster you are going to have more turnovers, but we can cut down on those and improve on our rebounding."
Northern Colorado (1-6) has not enjoyed the same level of success as the Lady Griz but has played a lot of teams tough. The Bears opened their Big Sky slate with a pair of road losses at Idaho State in the middle of December, but both games were close and the Bengals are arguably the best team in the league.
"Their record is misleading because they've had kids in and out of quarantine," Petrino said. "They've rarely had all their kids together for multiple games.
"They return two all-league players in (senior guard Alexis) Chapman and (sophomore forward Alisha) Davis, who was preseason first team. Those two are going to be tough."
Davis tallied four double-doubles in conference play last winter and enjoyed monster performances against Southern Utah and Montana. She racked up 21 points and 15 rebounds versus the Thunderbirds and poured in 20 points while pulling down 16 rebounds against the Lady Griz.
One thing Montana fans can be sure of is that their team will be well-prepared for the Bears. Gfeller says the UM coaching staff — Petrino, Jordan Sullivan, Nate Covill and Jace Henderson — does a tremendous job preparing a squad that includes eight newcomers and five true freshmen.
"I think everybody is excited because this is what we've been preparing for together for the last five months," Gfeller said of Friday night's game. "Preseason is a great measurement of where we're at and everything, but conference is where it really matters. We're ready to get out and compete."
Notes: Fans may watch tonight's game online for free on Pluto TV. If you'd rather just listen on the radio, tune in to KMPT (99.7 FM/930 AM) ... Montana will play a second game at Northern Colorado on Sunday afternoon ... This week marked the first of only two flying trips Montana will make during the regular season. The other flying trip will come in two weeks when the team plays at Northern Arizona ... The only member of Montana's 15-player roster currently unavailable is Shelby Schweyen (knee).
