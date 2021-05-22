MISSOULA — The COVID-19 pandemic forced athletes to get creative when they couldn't practice with their teams.
Some had access to basketball gyms. Some could go to a park and run routes with one or two others in a small group. But track and field athletes ran into some tougher issues, especially if you were behind a closed border.
That is what Montana Grizzlies thrower Tanessa Morris ran into.
She was home in Brooks, Alberta, Canada. With no real way to practice hammer throw, her dad came up with a creative solution: a slab of concrete.
From there she could practice on her family's property on the cow pasture, video taping her practice sessions and sending the tape off to the Grizzlies coaching staff for review. It isn't the best, but it worked for a thrower hungry for competition.
"The big thing was, having to wait that long, trying to find the fuel to keep training," Morris said Friday over the phone. "I'm a very competitive person; I make everyone around me competitive and so without having competitions to go to it was hard to find the motivation to get up and train every day."
"I have to keep in mind if I'm not training, somebody else is and getting better."
It wasn't the first time she has had to DIY her way to a practice session. During her earlier years prior to Montana when she was in high school, her dad put out a piece of ply wood out on the pasture for her to throw from and get work done instead of traveling two hours just for practice.
From throwing from a DIY ramp on a cow pasture during a pandemic, to now a Big Sky champ.
Not a bad way to end her first Big Sky season with the Montana track and field program.
Morris, a junior, took the Big Sky women's Outdoor Track and Field hammer throw crown with a toss of 199 feet even. She was the favorite entering with a PR of 202 feet and 1 inch, which is the second best mark in Grizzlies program history.
Like many throwers, she had a feeling that her title-winning toss was good coming out of her steps and when the ball and chain was let loose.
She attributed much of her early Grizzlies success this season to first-year Grizzlies throwing coach Ryan Weidman.
Weidman added in more cardio into the throwers' workout routines, helping the group improve their conditioning and ability to withstand long throwing sessions.
Now, Morris is regional bound. She is slated to throw in the NCAA West Regional next week in College Station, Texas, at Texas A&M. She enters around the middle of the pack in the event, which will take place Thursday.
She is flying pretty under the radar. Morris comes from a school not that known for a dominant track program — Northern Arizona holds that distinction with an insane 26 qualifiers for the west prelims — but the Grizzlies have a budding throwing group with four other throwers making it.
Being under the radar, as opposed to the favorite with a target on her back at the Big Sky meet, could be a good thing she said.
All it could take is a few athletes under-throwing their top marks and Morris having a career day and peaking at the correct time.
"No one knows about the Montana people really," she said. "No one knows what we are coming in like. Everyone knows there are certain event groups that are big at certain schools — NAU is gonna have a stacked field, Weber is going to have good decathletes, but when you get to the underdogs you don't know what they are going to do. You don't now if they are consistent or if they got lucky on one throw. ... Some girls they pop a good throw at the start and haven't had one within five meters since."
Racing to new heights
Forsyth native Cade Johnstone broke a record that is older than most people in and around the Grizzlies program.
At the Big Sky champ meet Johnstone broke a 36-year-old Montana record in the 400-meter dash. Johnstone ran a 46.58, snapping the previous record 46.64 held by Tony Coe. Johnstone is also the first ever Grizzly to win the conference title in the 400.
Johnstone didn't lead the pack the entire way. In fact, he trailed early before turning on the jets and taking the win.
Heading into the meet, breaking a record wasn't really on his mind. But becoming the Big Sky 400 champ? That was the goal.
"Honestly there are now words; it's a dream come true," he said Friday during a phone interview. "Especially with COVID-19 and all the hours training, all of that paying off, it was the best feeling ever honestly. ... I always wanted to break the school record, but I never had that in mind in my head. I wanted to 46 high and I wanted to win. That was my goal going in."
He had been close before with a previous season best of 47.49. He snapped his old PR by almost a full second.
Like Morris, Johnstone enters near the middle of the pack in the west and has really nothing to lose. He gets a chance to compete with some of the best in the NCAA and build on his abilities.
