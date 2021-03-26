MISSOULA — Montana's track and field athletes waited nearly two years to compete, and when their opportunity came on Friday, the Grizzlies made the most of it.
Montana competed in five events on the first day of the Al Manuel Northwest Invite at Dornblaser Field. The meet, has 32 more events on Saturday, features athletes from Montana, Eastern Washington, Montana State, Utah State and Carroll College.
The highlight of the first day for Montana was the impressive debuts of two throwers.
Tanessa Morris, a Canadian who began her collegiate career at the University of Lethbridge, transferred to Montana and made an immediate impact in her first meet, winning the women's hammer throw.
In 2019, the last time Montana competed outdoors, the Grizzlies were led by thrower Hana Feilzer of Missoula, who set a school record in the hammer and qualified for nationals, placing 17th. Morris, who is a junior, won Friday's event with a top throw of 185-8.
Just two throwers in Montana history have ever reached 185 feet in the hammer, putting Morris in elite territory in just her first NCAA meet.
"For her to be where she is at this time of the year is huge," throws coach Ryan Weidman said of Morris. "We were talking, and in Canada, she normally doesn't even start throwing until the second or third week of April, so for her to be where she is right now is really cool."
Also competing in his first meet for UM was Matt Ward, a freshman from Coeur d'Alene. Ward won the men's hammer with a top throw of 185-9. That throw was more than 10 feet better than second place and 25 feet further than third.
Ward's throw would have been the fourth-best throw by a Grizzly in 2019 – Montana's most-recent outdoor season – and puts him at sixth on the school's all-time performers list.
"Matt's going to absolutely smash the hammer," Weidman said. "He's just starting to figure it out and is just getting started. Today was just the start of what we're going to see in him over the years."
Grizzly soccer team moves to 4-0
Avery Adams, an outside back turned holding midfielder, woke up Friday morning without a goal scored in her Montana playing career.
She went to bed with two. The Grizzlies improved to 3-0 in league play and 4-0 overall after Adams scored twice to lead her team to a 2-1 victory over Portland State on Friday evening at Missoula County Stadium.
Adams opened the scoring in the 18th minute and broke a 1-1 deadlock with the game-winner in the 66th on a penalty kick after Jaden Griggs was dangerously tackled from behind just inside the top of the 18-yard box.
“That’s all you can ask for,” said Adams. “A win is a win at the end of the day.”
While a win can never be expected in a sport as fickle as soccer, the Grizzlies were favored on Friday against a team that came in 0-4-0 and had been outscored 16-2 on the season.
Not wanting a repeat of last weekend’s two 5-0 home losses to Idaho, the Vikings played it safe and packed it in defensively from the opening touch.
“In the first five minutes, it was trying to figure out how they were playing. As soon as we got the ball and they all dropped to halfway, they were going to make it 11-on-11 on half of the field and force us to break that down,” said coach Chris Citowicki.
“They dropped in and congested the space and made it really difficult for us to play.”
That allowed Montana to dominate time of possession early on and finally break through when Adams scored her first collegiate goal at 17:12.
Men's tennis team sweeps NAIA team
Montana took care of business and got back in the win column with a doubleheader sweep of Lewis-Clark State in Lewiston, Idaho, Friday, cruising to a pair of victories: 7-0 in the first and 6-1 in the second.
Montana won 10 of its 12 singles matches in straight sets and didn't give up more than four games in any one doubles match, as the Griz overpowered the Warriors on their home courts.
The two wins improved the Griz to 5-8 on the season and halted a four-match skid that dated back to March 5. LC State fell to 2-8.
"LC State is a much improved and well-coached team, and it was a good, competitive set of matches," Montana coach Jason Brown said. "I think we played well. We rotated six different doubles teams, and everyone got a match. So, it was a good day."
