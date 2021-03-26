MISSOULA — Montana's track and field athletes waited nearly two years to compete, and when their opportunity came on Friday, the Grizzlies made the most of it.
Montana competed in five events on the first day of the Al Manuel Northwest Invite at Dornblaser Field. The meet, has 32 more events on Saturday, features athletes from Montana, Eastern Washington, Montana State, Utah State and Carroll College.
The highlight of the first day for Montana was the impressive debuts of two throwers.
Tanessa Morris, a Canadian who began her collegiate career at the University of Lethbridge, transferred to Montana and made an immediate impact in her first meet, winning the women's hammer throw.
In 2019, the last time Montana competed outdoors, the Grizzlies were led by thrower Hana Feilzer of Missoula, who set a school record in the hammer and qualified for nationals, placing 17th. Morris, who is a junior, won Friday's event with a top throw of 185-8.
Just two throwers in Montana history have ever reached 185 feet in the hammer, putting Morris in elite territory in just her first NCAA meet.
"For her to be where she is at this time of the year is huge," throws coach Ryan Weidman said of Morris. "We were talking, and in Canada, she normally doesn't even start throwing until the second or third week of April, so for her to be where she is right now is really cool."
Morris reached at least 176 feet on all five of her marked throws – a distance just three other Grizzlies have ever topped – and won the event by nearly a dozen feet.
Morris will now have her eyes on Caitlin Caraway (194-2 in 2014) and Feilzer (209-10 in 2019).
Also competing in his first meet for UM was Matt Ward, a freshman from Coeur d'Alene. Ward won the men's hammer with a top throw of 185-9. That throw was more than 10 feet better than second place and 25 feet further than third.
Ward's throw would have been the fourth-best throw by a Grizzly in 2019 – Montana's most-recent outdoor season – and puts him at sixth on the school's all-time performers list.
"Matt's going to absolutely smash the hammer," Weidman said. "He's just starting to figure it out and is just getting started. Today was just the start of what we're going to see in him over the years."
In addition to the hammer throw, Montana saw success in the men's shot put, as well, with junior Brent Yeakey placing second with a top throw of 55-9. Yeakey holds Montana's school record in the shot put and was within 3 feet of his record on Friday, despite this being his first meet in nearly two years.
In 2019, Yeakey placed fifth in the Big Sky in the shot put and qualified for NCAA regionals.
Junior Jaree Mane was Montana's top performer in the women's shot put (37-6.75, eighth), throwing within 2 inches of her personal best.
"Today was a great day, a fantastic day," Weidman said of the throwing events. "It was fun to be back out here, shake off the rust and get these athletes competing for the first time in almost two years."
The one running event on Friday was the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Montana had six of the seven runners in the event and were led by sophomore transfer Joel Mendez, who placed second with a time of 9:31.84, the best by a Grizzly since April 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.