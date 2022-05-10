MISSOULA — Tanessa Morris has been named the Big Sky Conference Women's Field Athlete of the Week for the second time this spring, and third time in her two-year Griz career.
The honor comes with little surprise after seeing what Morris did on Friday at the Tom Gage Classic. Competing for the final time in Missoula, Morris unleashed a hammer throw of 210 feet, 4 inches.
The mark was a personal best by nearly 8 feet and established a school record, surpassing Hana Feilzer's mark from 2019. Morris, who began her career at the University of Lethbridge in Canada, where she is from, transferred to Montana in 2019.
Her first season was wiped out due to COVID-19, but in 2021, she thrived, winning a Big Sky Conference individual title and qualifying for NCAA Regionals. Now in 2022, she is in position to do both of those things again.
Morris enters this week's Big Sky Championships as the favorite to win the hammer throw. She has surpassed 200 feet in four meets this year. No other Big Sky athlete has done so once. Her top throw from Friday currently ranks 26th in the nation, meaning Morris will again be represented at NCAA Regionals later this month.
The Alberta, Canada, native will graduate this weekend from Montana with a pair of degrees, one in geosciences and another in anthropology. Next for Morris is a master's degree in natural resource sciences, with a concentration in hydrological sciences, from the University of Nebraska, where she will continue to throw.
Montana State's Morgan Evans earned the track athlete of the week honor.
