MISSOULA — Te’Jon Sawyer decided to wager on himself last spring.

The 6-foot-8 forward gave up his NCAA Division I basketball opportunity at Cal Baptist because he wasn’t satisfied with his role and playing time. His entrance into the transfer portal didn’t present him with as many Div. I offers as he thought he’d get, so he committed to Div. II Cal State San Bernardino.

Then a conversation with his family changed his plans. Sawyer decommitted and decided to roll the dice at the junior college ranks in his hometown at City College of San Francisco, which has sent players on to the highest level of college basketball.

He believed in himself and dominated in his one season there, earning a bounce-back opportunity at the Div. I level. He chose the Montana Grizzlies out of a handful of offers and committed Monday.

"It means everything,” he said Tuesday. “I’m coming back with a chip on my shoulder. I’m really ready to showcase what I can really do and have that platform. My whole career, I would say I’m a winner.

“At CBU, we had an OK season, but when I’m playing on the court, I produce. Typically, the teams I play on, we win. I’m trying to bring that over to Missoula and win a conference championship and get to the NCAA tournament.”

Sawyer had found a coaching staff at CCSF that gave him more freedom on the court, he said, which helped him earn all-state honors from the California Community College Athletic Association this past season. It was a big leap from averaging 2.2 points with 2.1 rebounds as a freshman and 3.9 points with 2.4 rebounds as a sophomore.

He poured in 15.1 points, pulled down 6.9 rebounds and dished out 2.1 assists across 33 games and 31 starts in his one season at CCSF. He showed how skilled he was offensively as he could score around the basket as well as step outside, shooting 53.3% from the field, 42.9% on 3-pointers and 80% on free throws. He also totaled 23 steals and 19 blocks.

With his skillset, Sawyer could be a candidate to fill the role played by former Griz Josh Bannan, who left this offseason for professional basketball. He also brings with him a newfound confidence that he discovered during his time in junior college.

“I learned that I can be more. I really could be a leader,” he said. “I came back from D-I to JUCO and I had a lot more experience than other guys. I was able to lead my team and teach them the ways because I know what it looks like at the Division I level.

“I was trying to give them knowledge, tell them the correct things to do because I’ve seen it already and wanted them to be ready for when their time comes. My leadership has gone extremely up. I plan on being a leader when I come there.”

Sawyer had been interested in coming to Montana when he was being recruited out of high school. However, he never received an offer from the Griz because his game was more limited back then, he said.

At that time, Sawyer was heavier at 290 pounds, partly because he was playing defensive tackle for the Salesian Prep football team. He primarily played down low on the block and didn’t shoot a lot from the outside but could hit a 3-pointer, something he worked on more in college, he noted.

He also worked on getting into better shape when he arrived at CBU to get down to 255 pounds as he lost body fat while putting on muscle, he said. That's helped him become a different player than he was in high school.

“I feel like I’m very versatile,” he said. “When I play, I want to be able to do everything on the court, be able to produce anything, be it guard, score, anything. I also see myself as a mismatch.

“I could be a mismatch all over the floor. I can play on the perimeter, mid-post, I can post up. I plan on bringing my whole entire bag to the table. Whatever coach needs me to do, I’ll do it.”

Sawyer was aware of UM’s basketball culture growing up in the Bay Area because he knew former Grizzlies Sayeed Pridgett and Robby Beasley. UM’s coaching staff also has ties to Northern California with associate head coach Chris Cobb and assistant coach Jay Flores, which he felt helped them relate to one another.

The connection Sawyer built with head coach Travis DeCuire and the trust he felt from him helped make UM the right choice, he noted. He added that the bond he developed with UM players and the support for the Griz he saw around the community tipped the scales even more.

He committed during his visit this past weekend, choosing Montana over Div. I offers from Idaho, Central Michigan and Nicholls State for his final two seasons of college eligibility. He’s the Grizzlies’ second incoming transfer this offseason as he joins Giordan Williams, who played at Santa Clara this past season.

After making that bet on himself, Sawyer feels like he’s hit the jackpot with the Grizzlies.

“It’s a great group of guys, genuine guys, they’ve been recruiting a lot of personalities,” he said, noting he’s more laid back and not as talkative. “I think I’m going to have fun here and enjoy my time here.

“Once I had that feeling in my gut on my visit, my parents and old college coaches were telling me to go with your gut. If you feel like you can see yourself there, go for it. That’s how I felt.”