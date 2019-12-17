MISSOULA — All Jaxon Lee wants is to play for the Montana football team and hopefully have the ball in his hands.
The Belgrade native, who starred at Flint Creek and transferred to Missoula Sentinel, will take another step to reaching his childhood dreams when he signs his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. He’s one of 15 known commits in the Grizzlies’ 2020 recruiting class.
“I’m just excited. I’m ready to go,” Lee said on the eve of signing with UM.
The 6-foot, 200-pound athlete will be coming to Montana to play on the offensive side of the ball and potentially special teams, although he doesn’t know what position he’ll play. He’s been a triple-threat standout in his high school career, playing wide receiver and running back on offense, in the secondary on defense and as a returner on special teams.
Lee spent his senior season adapting to 11-man football at Sentinel after playing the 8-man game at Flint Creek (Drummond-Philipsburg), where his team won back-to-back State C titles. In the 11-man game he’ll be playing in college, he had to adapt to navigating a larger-but-more-congested field with bigger and faster players.
“I think it was definitely necessary,” Lee said of the move. “Going in, the coaches would talk to me, help me understand. I feel it would have been at a faster pace and more expected on my own once I got to the next level, so I might have struggled there a bit. It was really good. I feel I improved a lot as a player. I’m excited to go at Montana.”
Not only did Lee have to adapt to the 11-man game, he also moved from receiver to running back. He played running back for the first time in the 2018 state title game when Flint Creek’s starter was dealing with an injury.
Lee moved there permanently at Sentinel and adapted well in his one year playing for coach Dane Oliver, a former Griz wide receiver. He carried the ball 239 times for 1,230 yards, made 38 catches for 286 yards and totaled 18 touchdowns. He earned first-team all-state honors as an athlete, was a second-team all-state pick at kick returner and was honorable mention at punt returner. He picked up five all-state awards in his time at Flint Creek.
“He was able to get to the edge quicker in 8-man football, but he became a north-south runner with his power, speed and explosion,” Oliver said. “He was dynamic with the ball in his hands, and running back was an easy way to get it to him.
“There was a learning curve, but he took coaching well, figured out the nuances and quickly adjusted and grew. He didn’t need a lot of praise or attention. He just does his thing with a quiet confidence.”
The move to running back changed his approach from his shifty, elusive flair that worked well in outrunning 8-man players. His new style will be welcomed by Hauck, who likes hard-nosed running ability in his players.
“I used to not like to get tackled, but now I kind of like to put my nose in things,” Lee said. “I think that’s a big change, a good change.”
Lee grew up watching the Griz and seeing the success they had under Hauck in the coach’s stint in Missoula from 2003-09. He’d travel to Griz home games with his grandfather since he was about 5 years old.
Lee was in awe of the winning and players from small towns who became big-time stars. But there was a chance he might not be able to follow in their footsteps.
Lee was recruited heavily by Montana State and was leaning that way when he received an offer after a camp in June. He reached out to Montana offensive coordinator Timm Rosenbach the next day, letting him know the situation, and was invited to visit campus the following day. He was soon after offered by the Griz, talked mostly with running backs coach Justin Green and committed before the end of the month.
“Once coach Hauck brought me in to talk, he said something like, ‘If you have dreams of playing in the NFL or winning national championships, this is the place for you,’” Lee recalled. “I think that really stuck out because when I was little, they had Marc Mariani and Chase Reynolds and Colt Anderson, all these Griz legends and they were making national appearances. That’s what I want. I want to win a national championship. And I think coach Hauck’s the one to do that.”
In addition to that message, he was also sold on the facility and the fans.
“They got Wa-Griz, and nothing in the Big Sky compares to that,” Lee said. “The stadium’s crazy. The Champions Center is crazy. They got a Nike endorsement deal, which is sweet. I love Nike. It just fit. That’s what I wanted. I wanted a big stadium and the fans, and Griz Nation goes pretty hard. They got everything lining up to have a good, successful dynasty starting up.”
When Lee gets to campus, there’s potential for him to make an impact early on. Hauck has shown he’s not afraid to play young guys, especially on special teams, if they can handle themselves on the field.
Oliver sees that opportunity was a possibility.
“He’s just a dynamite ball carrier,” Oliver said. “I think he can have a real big impact on special teams early. He likes the physical nature of football. I just see him early in his freshman year covering kicks and making some big explosive plays on special teams.
“With his speed and power, he can run really well. He’s pretty dense in his body type, so he can absorb hits. That combination of speed with strength, it lends itself to being really good on special teams.”
Lee would love to have any opportunity, even if it’s just special teams, in the 2020 season. He's skipping basketball in the winter to focus on hitting the weight room before he joins the Griz.
Long term, he hopes to have the ball in his hands, scoring touchdowns and winning games like the homegrown players he grew up watching.
“They definitely want me on offense,” Lee said. “Offense is where I’m comfortable. I told them I want the ball, and they said they want me to have the ball. So, hopefully it works out that way.”
2020 class
In addition to Lee, Montana’s known in-state commits are Hamilton quarterback Carson Rostad, Kalispell Glacier wide receiver Drew Deck, Huntley Project defensive lineman Journey Grimsrud, Bozeman athlete Asher Croy, Butte Central wide receiver Guido Ossello and Butte Central tight end Matt Simkins.
The Grizzlies’ known out-of-state high school commits are Idaho offensive lineman Brandon Casey, California running back Xavier Harris, Utah cornerback Autjoe Soe, Oregon tight end Erik Barker, California running back Xavier Harris, Utah linebacker Chase Johansen and Washington athlete Rishi Daniels.
Montana has one known junior college transfer: Robbie Patterson IV, who was most recently at Saddleback Community College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.