MISSOULA — The Montana State Bobcats placed two, Xavier Bishop and Jubrile Belo, on the Big Sky Conference men's basketball preseason All-Conference team, the league announced Wednesday morning.
Southern Utah, which enters its final season in the conference before it joins the WAC next year, placed three on the All-Conference team including wing Tevian Jones, who was named the MVP, along with John Knight III and Maizen Fausett.
Southern Utah (3) and Montana State (2) were the only teams with multiple players on the All-Conference team. Weber State's Seikou Sisoho Jawara and Northern Colorado's Bodie Hume were the other two players awarded the preseason honor.
Fausett and Bishop tied for the final spot on the seven-member team, which traditionally is six players.
Jones is the only player who returns from the 2020-21 All-Conference first team, while the remaining four either graduated or transferred. Fausett, Bishop, Jawara and Knight all made second team last year while Belo and Hume were on the third team.
Hume and Belo were members of the 2020-21 preseason All-Conference team along with four players — Michael Steadman, Cameron Shelton, Jacob Davison and Kim Aiken Jr. — who have since transferred out of the conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.