MISSOULA – Montana Grizzly defensive lineman Eli Alford walked out of the locker room and into the Adams Center concourse. At 6-foot-1, nearly 300 pounds, the metal folding chair he sat in looked tiny underneath him.
As he folded his arms across the top of his legs, settling into his interview, a wristband shown on his left arm. On one side of it were the words, “your name – your brand” and on the other side, “Alford.”
It’s a saying that his uncle Tony, an assistant football coach at Ohio State University, has been preaching to him since the start of his college playing days. It’s a reminder that everything you do is a reflection of yourself.
“I want to set the precedent of what I want people to think of when they hear the name Alford,” he said. “I know that every action I do will reflect that so I’m just trying to be the best man I can be and the best football player I can be at the same time.”
Sharing the same last name with his brothers Sam and Max, mother Linda, and late father Aaron, there’s much more at stake than his own identity. What he does will follow the rest of the family, too.
With his father having passed away from a sudden, unexpected heart attack in 2013, the urge to represent the Alfords is even stronger. There’s a sense of responsibility in carrying on the legacy.
Eli hopes that what people associate with his name is someone his dad would be proud of.
“I want to make sure I’m keeping him happy, that he’d be proud of what I’m doing,” Eli said. “Especially more in the aspect of being a good man and a good person more than football.”
Becoming a man
Eli was hardly a teenager when his father passed away almost a decade ago. His twin brothers were just nine. Raising three young boys was a challenging task for a widowed mother, and that sprung the now-Griz defensive lineman into action.
He was quickly forced to grow up and become the so-called “man of the house.” Whether his mom noticed the effort or not, a younger Eli wanted to do everything he could to ease the minds of his mother and siblings.
“I came a long way from there and learned a lot from it. It really made me step up and grow a lot as a man,” Eli said. “I was still pretty young at the time but when it came to the household, I had to step in for my brothers and make sure they would do all the right things because my mom is an incredible person and she’s done an amazing job with all three of us … shout out to my mom, she’s an incredible woman.”
But while Eli was putting others’ well-being above his own, he was finding guidance from his uncle Tony.
As strong as he became, navigating those hardships is nearly impossible to do alone. Tony was his aide through it all, and could fill that fatherly role when needed most.
For example, when Eli began his college football career. Aaron used to be a college coach, and would have loved nothing more than to mentor his son through the experience, but his brother Tony was more than willing to pinch-hit for him.
While Eli felt his responsibility was to give the Alford name a respected aura, Tony felt as though his was to help raise the men he knew his brother would want them to become.
“My uncle has really stepped in and really helped me out with anything I’ve had issues with,” Eli said. “I talk to him all the time and he supports me and lets me know what I need to do if I’m ever questioning myself … it’s a really good resource to have because not a lot of people have someone like that they can go to that knows so much about the sport so I’m really grateful for him.”
In an interview earlier this year with the Cleveland Plain-Dealer, Tony spoke of his influence in his three nephews’ lives.
“Sometimes I feel guilty, and this is a weight that I probably shouldn’t hold, but sometimes I feel like I haven’t given them enough. It’s just the time and the distance. But I hope they know I try to give them the best I can.”
From the sounds of it, he’s done more than they had ever hoped for.
Family figure
When Eli arrived on the UM campus his freshman year, he was put into a dorm room with safety Robby Hauck. To this day, they still live together.
With his father gone, his uncle across the country and his immediate family spread out, this gave him a comfortability in his new home. He’d have a previous longstanding relationship with the Haucks before coming to Montana.
“He’s a kid I knew growing up, believe it or not, even though he’s not a Montana guy,” Griz head coach Bobby Hauck said. “I knew what kind of character he had, I knew his parents … it’s funny how things go along in life and I always kind of kept my eye on him once he lost his dad and I’m glad he was able to come here.”
Bobby and Tony coached together at the University of Washington during the 2001 season and have been best friends ever since. Aaron ended up being one of Bobby’s “good buddies” because of it, and in coming to UM, Eli grew just as close with him.
The way that Bobby has welcomed Eli into his own family is something that the latter will never be able to repay him for.
“I’ve had dinner over at their house a couple times and he’s really just taken me in under his wing. He treats me like family,” Eli said. “It’s super awesome and I appreciate everything Coach Hauck has done for me since my time here. He’s done an enormous amount for me, I can’t thank him enough … I love the Haucks.”
With guidance from Tony and Bobby, Eli has developed into a man that promotes a strong Alford brand.
The Eli of now
Once a young kid trying to cope with a devastating loss, school and football, Eli had the right leadership in his life to turn into a four-year senior player chasing an MBA in psychology.
He’s well-spoken, genuine and finishes what he starts – all things that Aaron can rest easy knowing.
In a day and age where transferring is the hot fad, Eli never considered it. He started as a Grizzly freshman, paid his dues on the practice field and in the weight room, and earned his way into becoming a leader on the defensive line.
It’s “100%” more fulfilling knowing that everything he was given, he rightfully earned.
Before earning his undergraduate psychology degree, he bounced around between three different majors. Self-described as someone who “gets bored easily,” he couldn’t see himself having a future in a career until psych.
He kept searching for the right fit, and is now in pursuit of his master’s degree.
His story up until now has been one of perseverance – finding his way along when every a wrench is throw in his direction. Montana has been a big part of that.
With an inevitable ending looming, whether it’s with a national championship win or a playoff loss, Eli is just trying to enjoy the final stages of this chapter in his life. It’s helped him figure out what the Alford brand should look like, and he’ll carry that into whatever he does next.
“I’m trying not to think about that because it’ll make it sad, it’s a sad thing to think about,” Eli said. “But I know I have a lot ahead in my future so it’s also a bright thing too. It’s not the end of the world for me. It’s just going to be another step in my life. I’m hopeful for the future.”
The Alford name will live on.
