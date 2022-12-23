MISSOULA – As the clock ticked towards the Dec. 21 signing day, Billings Central linebacker Clay Oven had a decision to make.
With the University of Montana hot on his trail and the feeling mutual, the University of North Dakota came in late and cooled things down by offering him a scholarship. Suddenly it became a two-way race between the Grizzlies and the Fighting Hawks.
The school in Grand Forks, North Dakota had one thing going for it in its pursuit: its commercial aviation degree.
Oven, who wants to one day pilot jets, knew that it’d be the ideal fit for his life after football – but home is where the heart is.
“What you represent being able to play for your home state …. When I thought about that stuff, it was a no-brainer as to which one to pick,” the future Grizzly said.
With seven other native Montanans inking their commitments during the early signing period, that same message was often shared.
It’s an age-old tale: become a hometown hero at your in-state team, where the Griz get all the same treatment that the pros do. That’s been going on since the program’s inception way back when, and has remained a staple of UM teams ever since.
But why else do prospects choose to come to Missoula?
The 2023 class sounded off on the allures of playing for the Grizzlies:
Culture
You’d be hard-pressed to find another FCS destination that gets its stadium rocking the way that Montana Grizzly fans do. Washington-Grizzly Stadium, which seats just over 25,000 people, reached 111.3 decibels back in 2013.
That made it one of the loudest college football stadiums in the country, behind ninth-place Neyland Stadium, home of the Tennessee Volunteers that holds over 100,000 spectators.
Though that was nearly a decade ago, that fansmanship hasn’t gone anywhere. The 2022 saw the stadium sell out three-straight home games for the first time since 2015.
Athletes recognize the dedication to the program, and want to be part of something much bigger than themselves.
Gage Sliter, the Kalispell Glacier quarterback who signed on Wednesday, witnessed it first-hand growing up so close by.
“I’ve been around Missoula my whole life and have been to countless games, and many games elsewhere,” Sliter said. “Nothing compares to a Saturday in Montana.”
Jaxon Tucker, a Billings West defensive lineman who will also be a Grizzly in 2023, grew up a Montana fan. His time visiting the city to watch games as a kid set him on a path to become part of it “from the beginning.”
“The stadium is absolutely unparalleled,” Tucker said. “The experience that it creates there is hard to beat.”
Athletes from a little further away catch the drift, too. Dylan Cohen, an offensive lineman commit from Seattle, came to town for the most picturesque game of the year. When the Grizzlies mauled Cal Poly at home in a blizzard, not only was it a beautiful sight on the field and in the air, but in the stands.
“That game day atmosphere is wild … it was a blizzard outside and it was sold out and that got me fired up,” Cohen said. “Everybody really loves football there … it’s just different there.”
Iverson Young, the highest-rated commit out of high school in program history, was attracted by the fans too, but in a different capacity. He didn’t visit during a game day. All the way from Texas, he came in the offseason, in the cold and got a warm welcoming.
“Everybody there is pretty much family,” Young said. “It’s a loving community. People speak to you when you’re walking by, it’s not a big place, everybody loves everybody and I like that.”
Another offensive line commit, Lucas Freitas, was a late surprise flip from Eastern Washington. Committed to the Eagles, he chose to sign with the Griz without ever taking a visit.
Word spreads.
“I haven’t heard one bad thing about the place from anyone,” Freitas said.
History
Montana may be “down” by peoples’ expectations, but that’s because the bar has been set so high.
Since former head coach Don Read’s first championship victory in 1995, the Grizzlies have become a team to keep an eye on every season. The success carried on with Mike Dennehy in 1996, making it to another championship in his first year and then with Joe Glenn in the early 2000s, making it to back-to-back titles, winning one.
Then during head coach Bobby Hauck’s first stint at Montana from 2003-2009, the Griz made it to three FCS national championship games and a semifinal.
The program was long accustomed to postseason success.
And while those fortunes have looked a bit different as of late, that history matters. It has turned Missoula into a premier FCS destination regardless of a down year. The players want to be a part of something historic.
“How dominant they’ve been, competing for Big Sky Conference titles and national titles, it matters,” Sliter said.
“You look at a program that’s been historically good, historically in the playoffs and winning games,” added Cohen. “And for me, I want to be a winner and I’m going to a winning program. It creates good habits."
For Young, he appreciates the team’s history in the storied Brawl of the Wild, where the Griz lead the all-time series 73-42-5. When he heard some stories about the historic rivalry, it reminded him of something close to home.
“I play in one of the bigger rivalries in Texas which is the 287 game (Between Ennis and Waxahachie),” Young said. “So I love a good rivalry.”
No matter where Montana goes from here, its history has it entrenched towards the top of the FCS and that’ll always support it in landing important prospects.
Facilities
In keeping up with the Joneses, Montana has big plans for 2023.
It’ll break ground on a new state-of-the-art indoor practice facility, a new dining hall and recently installed a new recovery room for its athletes. That stood out to Tucker, who has been battling injuries throughout his high school career.
“Their facilities are top of the line,” Tucker said. “They really make sure to take care of their kids.”
Sliter, who actually took a visit to the Big 12’s Texas Christian University, went as far as to compare Montana’s facilities to the Horned Frogs’.
“They (Montana’s facilities) stack up to some of the best in the FCS and even the best in the FBS,” Sliter said. “I actually took a visit to TCU and their facilities were crazy, but Montana’s are just as nice.”
Not to mention Washington-Grizzly Stadium, “the mecca of FCS football,” coined by the voice of the Griz, Riley Corcoran.
With Mount Sentinel in the background, it makes for one of the most breathtaking spectacles in all of college sports. To call it home is an honor for many players looking to move to the next level.
“There’s no place like Missoula,” Hayden Opitz, a linebacker commit from Helena, said in the fall.
