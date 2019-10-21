MISSOULA — A season ago, the Montana men’s basketball team had the best 3-point shooting percentage in the Big Sky Conference.
As a group, the Grizzlies converted 287 of their 763 attempts (37.6 percent) from behind the arc. It was the first time since the 2009-10 season Montana has led the conference in 3-point shooting percentage, and both its attempts, makes, and percentage were all high-water marks of head coach Travis DeCuire’s tenure.
Now, as the Grizzlies prepare to host their annual Maroon and Silver scrimmage on Tuesday night (women’s at 5:30, men’s at 7 p.m.), there are a few questions to be answered when it comes to 3-point shooting. Namely how to replace the production of Ahmaad Rorie, Michael Oguine, and Bobby Moorehead from behind the arc.
As a group, those three players were responsible for 50.2 percent of Montana’s 3-point field goals over the past four years.
That said, there is still quite a bit of confidence the slack can be picked up.
“I still think we have our 3-point percentage people here and some of these young guys didn’t get the chance to play or anything because they weren’t here, they’ve been showing they can knock it down too,” redshirt senior Kendal Manuel said. “As far as a being a 3-point shooting team, we’ll be fine and it’s going to depend on us getting good shots instead of forcing bad shots.”
It is important to note that Montana does not center its entire identity around the 3-point line. Last season 38.5 percent of all the field goals the Grizzlies took were from behind the arc and even then, that mark ranked eighth in the Big Sky.
That 38.5 mark was the second-highest of DeCuire’s time at Montana, with 2014-15’s 41.3 percent of the team’s total field goal attempts as 3-pointers being the most of his tenure. The Griz have mostly been around the mid to high 30s in percentage of field goal attempts coming from behind the arc each year DeCuire's been at the helm, with a low of 27.2 percent during the 2017-18 season.
Some of this, of course, is simply due to the players in the program. Rorie, Oguine and Moorehead were all tremendous shooters and accounted for a combined 484 3-pointers during their time at Montana, which includes 156 of the team’s 186 makes during the 2017-18 season.
For DeCuire, it also comes down to field goal percentage and that comes from playing inside to out.
“If you attack the rim and you attack the paint, then the 3-point shots you get are uncontested and they’re not quick, they’re not stepbacks, they’re not tough shots, they’re open shots,” DeCuire said. “We’re all about percentages.”
Manuel was one of the best shooters for Montana a year ago and will be expected to hit a high percentage of his 3-point shots. During the 2018-19 season, he hit 57 of his 135 three-point attempts (42.2 percent) and was second on the team in makes.
DeCuire has been impressed with the 6-foot-4 guard, who said he packed on 16 pounds over the offseason and is now listed at 190.
“He worked as hard as I’ve seen a senior work in the weight room,” DeCuire said. “We were doing individual workouts and he was coming in at six in the morning, getting up shots prior to the workouts. So any time he saw us it was usually his second workout of the day.
“That’s typically what veterans do.”
Outside of Manuel, Timmy Falls and Freddie Brown III will also be called upon to fire off shots from behind the arc. Brown, a sophomore, had limited minutes across 15 games a season ago, but did convert half of his eight 3-point attempts. Falls, a junior, played in all but two games, starting eight, and hit 26-of-75 3-point attempts. He hit 22-of-54 3-pointers his freshman season.
Preseason All-Big Sky Conference team member Sayeed Pridgett has also improved his outside game — he made 19-of-41 attempts last season after getting only four of his 26 attempts to drop during his freshman and sophomore campaigns.
So while it will not be simple to replace Rorie, Oguine and Moorehead, the cupboard is not exactly bare from a 3-point shooting standpoint. DeCuire thinks it will take the first part of the season to really figure out who can hit those shots, but predicts the Griz will be in the upper half of the conference in 3-point percentage by the end of the season.
His team seems to think so too.
“A lot of our young guys are stepping up,” Pridgett said. “We have a team goal to put up 1,000 to 1,500 shots a week, so, I think we’ve got the guys to replace that. Not quite, but it’ll be close.”
