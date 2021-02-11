MISSOULA — A documentary about the University of Montana women’s basketball program entitled "The House That Rob Built" will be released on Feb. 23 and is available for pre-order now.
The movie is co-directed by former Lady Griz Megan Harrington and Jonathan Cipiti.
The documentary chronicles the story of Robin Selvig, pioneering coach of the Lady Griz. In an era when gender discrimination in sports was the norm, Selvig built a house of inclusion and empowerment by recruiting female athletes from the ranches, farms and Native American reservations of Big Sky Country. For nearly 40 years, the athletes established the preeminent women’s basketball program west of the Rockies.
“With everything going on in the world today, I’m thrilled Montanans can watch our film in the comfort of their own homes,” said Harrington, who spent the last four years making the film. “The film celebrates that collective, positive spirit of Rob and the Lady Griz community. The fan base is in a league of their own.”
The movie also shares the stories of former Lady Griz players who came to the University of Montana to play Division I basketball, earned a college degree and went on to have a successful career after college.
“It was a huge thing for me, just to have somebody say, we believe in you, and ... boy that probably changed the trajectory of my life, incredibly, just having that opportunity,” said former Lady Griz player Greta (Koss) Buehler in the documentary.
“He loved each and every one of us, and you just wanted to make him proud,” said former player Katie Edwards in the film. “You didn't want to let him down.”
“A lot of people think college sports is just about the sport. Just about basketball,” said former player Shadra Robison. “Rob made sure we were going to grow into women that would have an impact. Rob would be devastated if all we did was say we played basketball.”
To order the piece, log on to thehousethatrobbuiltmovie.com
—Bill Speltz, 406mtsports.com
