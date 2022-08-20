MISSOULA — Justin Ford wasn’t planning to wear jersey No. 21 when he came to Montana.
The now-senior cornerback wanted No. 6, his favorite number, but another defensive player already had that jersey. So he ended up with No. 21, which had no special meaning to him.
An unfortunate turn of events would give that number some significance.
Several months after Ford arrived on campus, All-American running back Marcus Knight went down with an ACL and meniscus injury during spring practice in 2021. Knight, who wears No. 21 on offense, was sidelined for the rest of 2021, so Ford thought of a way to honor him.
“I was like, ‘Alright, now I’m really wearing this for both of us,’” Ford recalled Thursday. “I told him that before the season even started. I’m like, ‘This is your number. Hopefully, if the opportunity presents itself, I could give it back to you and just have 21 be you and I’ll go be No. 6.’ It just worked out perfectly this year.”
Ford is back in No. 6 after representing No. 21 in historic fashion. He was a unanimous All-American. He finished fourth in voting for the Buck Buchanan Award as the top defender in the FCS. He led NCAA Division I in interceptions. And he was tabbed the Big Sky Newcomer of the Year, just like Knight was in 2019.
Knight watched from the sideline at home games and from his home during road games as he worked his way back. He’s now the lone player wearing No. 21, which he likes, although he noted that if he had to share it, he’s glad it was with someone of Ford’s quality of character and level of play.
“It was rough to watch someone else wear my number, no doubt,” Knight said. “But when he said, ‘Hey, I’m wearing it for you,’ I’m like, ‘Alright, that’s sick.’ Then he got the same award I got, the newcomer of the year, and then all the stuff that he did, I’m like, ‘Man, I’m happy someone could wear it and do well.’ It was definitely a big honor.”
Relationship builder
Before Knight got injured, Ford went through his own injury at Louisville the year before he transferred to UM. He tore a tendon in an ankle during the preseason and didn’t play in 2019.
That was the first time Ford had been seriously injured and missed significant playing time in his football career. It put him in a dark place where he felt he focused too much on things outside of his control, which he cautioned Knight not to do.
Having gone through that gave him an idea of what Knight was experiencing while being sidelined for an extended period for the first time in his career. The situation offered them something to bond over and talk about.
“We’ve gone through a lot of common things, so we’ve just definitely clicked,” Knight said. “He’s been supportive and been a good friend. That’s really all I needed was someone to understand and know what I’m going through. Then, wearing my number and all that stuff, it was like, ‘Dang, this guy’s legit.’ It’s awesome.”
Before Knight’s injury, he and Ford connected on another level. They both went through similar obstacles during the grind of playing at the junior college level in California.
Knight earned first-team all-state honors while playing at Citrus College in 2018. Ford played at Golden West College in 2017 and 2018, leaving with a 3-star prospect ranking.
It was at junior college where Ford contemplated whether to continue playing football because he wasn’t starting and experienced more downs than ups. He overcame that adversity while wearing jersey No. 6, and he’s excited to have it back, even though it means his family may still be wearing No. 21 jerseys after buying those last season.
“He’s deserving of his own number and his own spotlight,” Ford said of Knight. “I also love the No. 6 for me personally. That’s been my go-to because junior college changed my life. I think I became more professional out there in the way I handle myself and the way I attack the game.
“It just reminds me of that hunger and that mode I was in, in junior college. Being able to get back in that and being able to give him back his number rightfully so is a blessing.”
Returning to action
Ford joked with conference coaches at the Big Sky Kickoff that he changed to No. 6 so he could possibly trick teams into throwing his way.
In all seriousness, he’s not concerned with topping the nine interceptions and three defensive touchdowns he had last year. He wants to become a more well-rounded player, like allowing fewer touchdowns. He still brings his prideful trash talking, a contrast to Knight’s quiet nature.
His breakout season started with a return to the field on April 10, 2021, his first game since Nov. 17, 2018. When Knight returns Sept. 3, it’ll be his first game since Dec. 13, 2019. Having gone through an extended layoff himself, Ford shared some advice with Knight.
“I just think he needs to get back in his groove,” he said. “One of the things coming off an injury is just trusting yourself, which I struggled with a lot. But I tell him you’ve gone through that process already. When you’re back, you’re back. So, just trust yourself going forward. I have no doubt that he’ll make plays. The dude is special. I think he’ll be just fine.”
When Ford returned to the field, he had two years of eligibility left. So too will Knight when he comes back this fall for his junior season as a 6-foot-1, 218-pound running back who has bulked up about 30 pounds since he last played.
Knight earned All-America honors in 2019 when he set the school’s single-season record for rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns. His goal is to be a better player than that season and to help the team go further than the playoff quarterfinals.
“I’m fired up,” he said. “It’s pretty awesome. I love hitting people again. I can’t wait to run out of the tunnel, do everything again, get back to my life. When I score a touchdown, I’ll probably cry just because it’s been a long journey. It’s going to feel so good to be back doing what I love.”
