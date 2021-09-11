Editor’s note: The football game between Montana and Western Illinois on Saturday night wasn’t finished by the Missoulian’s print deadline.
MISSOULA — From beers being downed to footballs being thrown to music bumping outside Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, and from the vast array of concession food to the collisions of football players to the loud cheering of fans as the Griz ran out of Topel Tunnel inside the stadium, the sights, sounds and smells of fall college football returned to Missoula for the first time in nearly 20 months.
The Griz were hosting Western Illinois in their first meaningful home game since Dec. 7, 2019, against Southeastern Louisiana in the second round of the playoffs. It was also their first home game in front of anything resembling a full stadium since that same date.
“I don’t have to think about it. I know what it’s going to be like. It’s going to be great,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said in the days leading up to the game. “I think it’s the best venue in college football. It’s scenic. It’s full. It’s loud. People care about the home team. It’s awesome.”
Montana went into the game having won 17 consecutive home openers, tied for the fifth-longest active streak in the FCS. A win would move them into a fourth-place tie with James Madison at 18, trailing only Harvard (19), Central Arkansas (21) and North Dakota State (23).
The Grizzlies’ last home-opening loss was in 2003 against then-Division II NDSU, 25-24, in Hauck’s first year of his first stint at UM. They entered Saturday’s contest 30-4 all-time in home openers at Wa-Griz; UM opened the 1986 season playing at Dornblaser Field before moving into Wa-Griz midway through the season.
The Griz played in front of an announced crowd of 61,036 last week at Washington, the biggest crowd they’ll have this season. Playing at home is different, and for junior safety Robby Hauck, his favorite part, other than playing with his teammates, is the energy in the Wa-Griz.
“It’s unexplainable, just the energy in the stadium and the energy that it brings to the team that the fans give us, it’s just awesome,” he said. “I expect it to be rocking. I’m excited. I feel like it’s going to be kind of like a freshman again running out of the tunnel, playing in front of big crowds and all that. We did last week, but it’s always different when you’re at home. So, really excited. Griz Nation is the best fans in the country.”
The Griz take pride in playing at home. They entered Saturday having won nine straight game at Wa-Griz and 209-33 (.864) all-time in the stadium.
“I seriously can’t wait,” senior right tackle Dylan Cook said. “Just get chills thinking about it. It’s going to be loud. It’s going to be rocking. We’re ready to go. We’re ready to give them a show.”
It’s rare for UM to play home night games under Hauck. He’s 2-1 in such games, with both wins coming since his return in 2018: 26-23 over Northern Iowa and 61-17 over North Alabama.
“I’m super excited,” junior linebacker Marcus Welnel said. “I can’t wait to see Wa-Griz going crazy. A 6 o’clock kickoff, fans got enough time to warm up for that one, so it should be crazy coming out of that tunnel.”
Western Illinois coach Jared Elliott was excited for the chance to play in another game in the Big Sky-Missouri Valley Challenge Series. The MVFC went 5-3 in 2017, 5-3 in 2018 and 6-4 in 2019.
The MVFC entered this year with a 71-45 all-time edge against Big Sky teams. North Dakota beat Idaho State last week. In addition to UM vs. WIU, other games in the series Saturday were Northern Arizona at South Dakota and Northern Iowa at Sacramento State. The series concludes next week with Eastern Washington at Western Illinois and South Dakota at Cal Poly.
“I think this is what college football is all about,” Elliott said. “You live for these moments as a competitor, and this is an opportunity for our players and our football team to go on the road in one of the best college football venues in the country against a top-five opponent. This is what it’s all about, right? Our guys are excited about that.
“We have two of the best football conferences in not only Division I FCS but in Division I football represented here. These moments are what I think every player, every coach, every fan lives for. It’s going to be a great evening. It’s going to be a great game. I’m excited that our guys are going to have the opportunity to be a part of it.”
20th anniversary
Montana held a moment of silence prior to the game because Saturday was the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks at the World Trade Center, The Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Montana was scheduled to play Idaho that week, on Saturday, Sept. 15. The game was postponed until Nov. 24 in Missoula. The Griz won 33-27 in double overtime on their way to capturing the program’s second national championship.
Hauck was an assistant coach at Washington that season. His team’s game against Miami was similarly delayed to Nov. 24 in Miami. The No. 12 Huskies got smashed by No. 1 Miami, 65-7.
“I was going in early, so it was like 6-ish, 5:30 in the morning,” Hauck recalled. “They were talking about it on the radio, and they really didn’t even know what happened. Then remember getting to the office, and we were all sitting there, and we just didn’t even bother putting on the film. We just turned on the TV on the big screen in the meeting rooms and watched the horror.”
It’s fitting on the 20th anniversary that UM played WIU, which is nicknamed the Leathernecks. A Leatherneck is a term for a member of the United States Marine Corps.
WIU is the only non-military institution to have its nickname come from a branch of the military service. The school began using the name in 1927 when athletic director Ray “Rock” Hanson, a Marine hero, was granted permission by the U.S. Navy.
Sims tribute
Prior to the game, Montana held a tribute to former Griz defensive lineman Jesse Sims, who died at 24 years old in May in an ATV accident. One of his uncles raised the No. 37 flag, which remained at half-staff throughout the game.
Many players this season are wearing wristbands with Sims’ name in remembrance of their former teammate and friend.
