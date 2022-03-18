MISSOULA — Ryan Simpson and Braxton Hill had a small exchange about who they each picked to win the NCAA men’s basketball tournament after spring camp practice Wednesday.
Simpson chose Duke because he couldn’t bet against coach Mike Krzyzweski in his final season, while Hill liked Arizona for its consistency this year. They both have some basketball credentials, with Hill being Anaconda’s all-time leading scorer and Simpson having an offer to play NCAA Division II basketball at MSU Billings.
Simpson chose football over hoops, and the Bozeman native feels he’s made the right decision as he approaches his fourth year in college. He’s gone from a partial scholarship redshirt to the team’s fourth-leading receiver this past fall and is trying to take the next step this spring.
“My biggest goal when I got a chance to play was I wanted to prove to myself that I belong out there,” he said. “Towards the end of the season, I started getting more comfortable out there. Now in the spring, I definitely want to earn my spot up there and keep moving forward.”
To do that, Simpson is working on getting faster and improving his footwork. As an outside receiver, he’s trying to perfect his vertical leap so he can get better at high pointing the football and making sure he can come down with the ball in the end zone.
Strength is an area where Simpson has grown, going from 6-foot-6 and 180 pounds as a freshman to about 215 pounds. That growth has helped him stay on his feet easier when he takes a hit and be more durable taking hits over extended periods.
His work began to shine through this past fall as he caught 19 passes for 247 yards, the third most among returning players. He had 16 receptions for 220 yards over the final seven games in what was his first full season after he had redshirted in 2019 and had 2020 limited to two spring games because of the pandemic.
“When you’re as big as he is and your weight room numbers go up, you’re going to be hard to deal with,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said. “I think he’s done a nice job of that. He’s still learning concepts and what it takes to be a Division I player, but he’s done a really nice job. The better he gets playing the ball when it’s in the air, the sky’s the limit for him.”
Montana will need to fill the spot vacated by Sammy Akem, who is the only player in school history to rank in the top four for career touchdown catches, receptions and receiving yards. Simpson tried to learn from all the receivers, but it was easy for him to look at Akem’s techniques because they’re similar as taller receivers who present a large target.
Senior Mitch Roberts is the veteran of the group, with senior Malik Flowers being another experienced player. Junior Gabe Sulser is working his way back after having each of his past two seasons ended before the mid-point because of injuries.
The rest of the group — Washington transfer Sawyer Racanelli, sophomores Keelan White and Aaron Fontes, and others — is rather young and still in need of development. That includes sophomore Junior Bergen, who is back playing the wide receiver position he was recruited to play before he helped save UM’s 2021 season by moving to running back right before the season opener.
“We compete for sure, but we’re all boys,” Simpson said of the receiver group. “We try to help each other at the same time, but we all know that we want to be the one out there. The stronger we all are, the stronger we’re going to be as a team.”
