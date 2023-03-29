MISSOULA — David Koppang is once again healthy during spring football camp, which has been a rarity for the sixth-year senior safety at Montana.

A broken foot hampered his development in his first spring at UM as he reaggravated a high school injury from his time playing at Loyola Sacred Heart. That same injury didn’t heal properly and a re-break forced him to get surgery, limiting him in his second spring camp.

Then he broke his thumb on a teammate’s back pad and had to wear a club on his hand in his third spring camp. It didn’t keep him out of practice as much as the foot injury, but that meant he didn’t go through a spring camp fully healthy until last year.

“I think being healthy for spring ball last year definitely helped me grow,” he said. “I think it also helped confidence-wise. I definitely went into the spring knowing that this could possibly be my first spring ball I finish completely healthy. The fact that I was able to finish it healthy there was definitely a difference in improvement and especially confidence-wise.

“Your coaches have a lot to do with teaching you techniques and stuff like that, and watching film of it in spring ball and seeing how you developed those techniques at the beginning and how you’re accustomed to them now towards the end, you can definitely see it. I think that’s the biggest part of confidence is when you can notice the things that you are practicing you’re already getting better at it, so I think that creates a lot of confidence in me personally.”

Koppang ended up playing in a personal-best 12 games last fall. He had redshirted in 2018, played in two games in 2019 and played twice in the spring 2021 season after the fall season was postponed by the pandemic. He then jumped up to 11 games in the fall 2021 campaign.

His four tackles in 2022 were a season best for the 6-foot, 208-pound player who has primarily been a special teams contributor. He’s a blocker on the main line during punt return. He plays on the left side on kickoff. He’s a blocker in one of the front rows on kickoff return. He’s even the backup long snapper because of his success doing that in high school.

Cracking the defensive rotation has been more of a challenge, but Koppang worked his way into becoming the backup strong safety last year. He keeps plugging away while being on his third position coach in three years. First it was Shann Schillinger, who was hired this week as the University of Mary head coach. Then it was Roger Cooper, who’s now coaching the linebackers. Now it’s Ronnie Bradford, who is also the defensive coordinator.

One benefit in Koppang’s favor is that the 3-3-5 defense has been the same his entire time at UM, so he’s been learning just one system. For him, a fun part of having had multiple position coaches is that each one teaches differently and offers new aspects or techniques to playing safety. He’s one of nine remaining players, three of whom are safeties, from head coach Bobby Hauck’s initial recruiting class in 2018.

“The goal is always to see playing time,” he said. “That’s my goal every year and I got to work my butt off for it. It starts on special teams. I love special teams and we have one of the best coaches in the nation coaching us on special teams, so it’s awesome to learn from (Hauck).

“I think that’s where I can start contributing more. Special teams at Montana has always been a huge deal, people talk about it. A goal of mine is to be able to contribute to special teams and hopefully be recognized enough to contribute more to the defense.”

The injuries and subsequent lack of playing time early on and the position coaching changes in recent years didn’t deter Koppang from sticking it out at Montana. His persistent determination to fight through whatever adversity was placed in front of him has come from a combination of his friendship with his teammates, his love of playing football and his childhood dream of suiting up for the hometown Grizzlies, who his father, Chris Koppang, played for in 1992 and 1993 as a linebacker and special teams contributor.

He’s looking to stay involved with football even after he wraps up his final season in the fall. He comes from an extended family of educators, has already graduated with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, is working on a master’s degree and hopes to teach third through fifth grade while coaching football and possibly becoming an athletic director one day.

Before that, he has one more season to play football in Missoula and has stayed healthy through camp this year as the Griz near their spring game April 7 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Although his chances to prove himself early in college had been ripped away, he’s continued to march forward and has shown that he has no quit in him.

“Coming into college as a freshman, my motivation was surviving because you’re the low man and everything is new to you,” he said. “There’s a lot of motivation coming into your freshman year because you’re new, you don’t know what to expect.

“Now I guess motivation is that you’re comfortable with everything and you know what you’re doing, so it’s just getting yourself better for the next upcoming season. Motivation is to go as far as you can and win the national championship. That would be the motivator.”