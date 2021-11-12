MISSOULA — From one end of the basketball spectrum to the other goes the Montana men’s basketball team.
The Grizzlies (1-0) opened the season Tuesday with a dominant win over NAIA Dickinson State, holding the visitors to 27 points. That mark is the lowest ever allowed by the Grizzlies in Dahlberg Arena, and the lowest overall since 1977.
The frontcourt played well, headlined by the trio of Kyle Owens, Derrick Carter-Hollinger and Josh Bannan, who combined for 37 of Montana’s 74 points — they outscored the entire Dickinson State offense by themselves.
Montana was the taller team by a longshot. That won’t be the case Saturday night.
The Grizzlies will be in Starkville, Mississippi, on their first away trip of this season. Montana will get its first taste of NCAA Division I action against Mississippi State (1-0) out of the Southeastern Conference at 5 p.m. Mountain time. The game will air on the SEC Network+.
“We need to compete,” UM coach Travis DeCuire said after the Dickinson State win on Tuesday. “They’re going to be big. They’re going to be physical … and they’ll make things very hard for us.
"Our level of intensity, our attention to detail is going to be important. Biggest thing for us is how good are we through adversity. .. We’ll learn a lot about our team while we are down there.”
The Bulldogs bring more size to the table than Dickinson State did a few days ago. While Dickinson State featured one player over 6 feet, 8 inches, Mississippi State has three players at 6-9 it can send to the court.
“They are going to be physical,” Bannan said Tuesday. “They are going to rebound hard. They’ll be super aggressive, athletic, but that’s not new; we played Georgia last year. It’s all habits. Just gotta carry one, have good habits that we build from over the summer and then go in execute those and put us in the best position to win.”
The Bulldogs opened their season with a 75-49 win over North Alabama — a program ranked in the 300s in KenPom.com’s rankings, and hasn’t finished better than 274 in the rankings since joining D-I in 2018-19. Garrison Brooks, a 6-9, 230-pound transfer senior from North Carolina, led the Bulldogs with 18 points on 8 of 15 shooting. Junior guard Iverson Molinar led the Bulldogs on the perimeter with 13 points but shot just 4 of 13, and 1 of 5 from deep.
As a team the Bulldogs committed 15 turnovers, which, if some of the strong defense transfers over from the Dickinson State game, may bode well for Montana, which is looking for its first win over an SEC opponent. The Grizzlies are 0-10 all-time against the league.
Big Sky connection
Mississippi State’s head coach is no stranger to the Big Sky Conference, or the Montana Grizzlies.
Before he took on the gig in Starkville in 2015-16, before he led UCLA to a pair of Final Fours and before he took Pittsburgh to two straight Sweet 16s, Ben Howland led the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks to the 1998 NCAA Tournament, the first for the program.
The long-time head coach got his D-I career started as the lead man in Flagstaff, where he amassed a 79-59 overall record, going 44-28 against the Big Sky.
Around the league
The Big Sky has had a run of close calls against the Pac-12 this week.
On Tuesday, Colorado (1-0) needed overtime to beat Montana State (0-1) at home in Boulder, 94-90. Montana Hall of Fame coach Wayne Tinkle’s Oregon State Beavers (1-0) got by Portland State (0-1) 73-64 in Corvallis, Oregon, and Thursday night the Lumberjacks (0-2) fell by just 11 to Wasington (1-1) in Seattle.
There is just one other game this week featuring a Pac-12, Big Sky matchup, with Sacramento State (1-0) heading to the University of Utah (1-0) — which features Missoula Hellgate grad Rollie Worster.
