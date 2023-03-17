Montana vs Idaho Football 02.JPG (copy)

Former Grizzly great Tim Hauck waves the Number 37 flag before the game begins. He will return to the Grizzlies in a coaching capacity this upcoming season.

 TOM BAUER/Missoulian

MISSOULA - Grizzly Sports Hall of Famer, 13-year NFL vet, and Super Bowl-winning coach Tim Hauck has returned to the University of Montana as a defensive analyst, head coach Bobby Hauck announced Thursday.

Tim Hauck comes home to his alma mater and the place he began his coaching career after 15 seasons as a mentor at the game's highest levels. He most recently spent five seasons in the NFL with Philadelphia, where he helped lead the Eagles to a win over New England in Super Bowl LII.

