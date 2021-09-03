MISSOULA — Montana will get a much-needed win this Saturday — a win in the pocketbook.
The Grizzlies are collecting $675,000 for playing their game at Washington. It’s tied for the second-biggest payout a team is getting this year in the 117 FCS-vs-FBS games, according to data compiled by Hero Sports, behind only the $725,000 Youngstown State gets for playing at Michigan State.
UM will use the money to help the athletic department offset some of the budget deficit created during the previous fiscal year due to the pandemic. The Griz were left with a budget deficit of about $3 million, UM athletic director Kent Haslam said, after the football team didn’t play in the fall but did play two home games in the spring, among other changes.
“It’s just keeping us afloat, making sure we’re moving forward,” Haslam said about the money UM will get from UW. “We’ll work on just getting through the year, and that’s a good cushion to have, a good payment to have.”
UM is fortunate to have chosen years ago to schedule the game against UW for this season. Numerous Big Sky and FCS teams saw fall 2020 games against FBS teams canceled because of the pandemic, resulting in the loss of big paydays they were expecting.
In the past, UM had used a chunk of its big paydays to directly benefit the football program. The money from the 2017 game at Washington helped with the replacement of the turf at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The money from the 2019 game at Oregon went to buying heated sideline benches for the football team.
“We’ve really tried to take that money that we’ve got and do something that specifically helps football,” Haslam said. “We would typically try and look at some things that would be good investments long term, not just dessert-type things. I don’t want to just buy things to buy them. But what are some things we can upgrade.”
That’s not the plan this year because of the financial impact of the pandemic. There’s the potential that something along the lines of those upgrades could come about for the football team if UM has a successful fiscal year that allows that to take place later.
That could be possible because the Griz have the UW game and later the Brawl of the Wild in Missoula. They try to schedule FBS games in the seasons that the Brawl is on the road because they miss out on that home revenue from a sellout. However, the Brawl is in Missoula this season because the Big Sky moved the canceled fall 2020 conference games to 2021.
“If we get to the end and we have some excess, which I don’t know if we will or not, we’ll look at investing into some of those things,” Haslam said. “But for right now, not this year.”
Deciding on games
When Montana looks into playing FBS teams, the game needs to make sense financially.
Haslam looks for a payout of at least $600,000, which is what most Pac-12 teams offer as a minimum to an FCS team. Mountain West and other Group of Five teams typically offer around $400,000, he added. Montana State is getting $425,000 for playing Saturday at Wyoming, a Mountain West team.
“We have to lay out for us the cost of traveling, coaches have some bonuses tied to that game and the payout for no return game versus us having a home game,” Haslam said. “It many times just doesn’t make financial sense to go somewhere for $400,000.”
UM is unique from other teams in that it's usually among the FCS leaders in attendance. That allows the Griz to generate a Big Sky-best $4.5 million to $5 million in ticket sales across six home games each season.
“If you can get a home-and-home with an FCS school or you can pay a couple hundred thousand to get an FCS school to come here, we’re fortunate that way,” Haslam said. “We can sleep in our own beds. We can play our own stadium and generate the revenue for us. That’s really been the main reason.”
Haslam has other considerations beyond just the money generated because there can be other benefits when they play at places like Washington and Oregon.
“The money is an issue, but then, like, where is it that we’re going to play,” he said. “Playing in Seattle for us, playing in Eugene, those makes real good sense for us. That’s where we recruit. That’s where our student-athletes come from. That’s where our students come from. Alumni there. All those things.”
Some of it also is timing as teams schedule nonconference game several years in advance and sometimes over a decade out at the FBS level.
“It’d be great to play Washington State,” Haslam said. “It’s a bus ride, but we haven’t been able to square it up. There’s a real science and art behind that scheduling side of things.”
Group of Five opponents
Montana football coach Bobby Hauck understands the financial benefit to the athletic department of playing Power Five teams every once in a while.
He still would like the opportunity to get a winnable game when possible. A win over an FBS team would seemingly be more realistic against a Group of Five team, such as from the Mountain West, which has a similar footprint to the Pac-12 and Big Sky.
“I’d love to play anybody in the Mountain West. You bet. I think that’d be great,” Hauck said. “I would love to play a team from the Mountain West every year. I’d love to get a home-and-home series with any one of them that will dare come here.
Hauck reiterated that point twice for impact: “Anyone that would dare to do a home and home with us, we would love to play. Anyone who would dare to do a home and home with us, we will play them, any time, we’ll go there first.”
The most recent time the Griz hosted an FBS team was 2003 against Idaho, a 41-28 win. That was the final meeting in a five-game series between the longtime rivals who were separated from annual Big Sky games when the Vandals left the FCS for the FBS in 1996.
That was also the last time the Griz beat an FBS team, going 0-6 since then. They played five Power Five teams and one Group of Five team, Wyoming in 2014, a 17-12 road loss.
Big Sky teams have won 18 games against FBS teams since UM's 2003 win over Idaho, including two Thursday when UC Davis beta Tulsa and Eastern Washington beat UNLV. All of those wins have come on the road, with six against Power Five teams and 12 against Group of Five teams.
“I would suppose that FBS schools don’t want to play games on the road at FCS opponents because there’s no benefit for them,” Haslam offered. “Potentially could have a loss on the road at an FCS school. For them, they have the resources to buy those games in and host them.
“FCS hosting FBS, I can’t think of any of them recently. Last time we did was Idaho. I think if we approached an FBS team and wanted to enter into a home and home, we’d probably get chuckled at a little bit.”
It’s possible UM could beat an average or bottom-dwelling Pac-12 team. The Griz just have gotten tough draws against Washington and Oregon.
The 2017 Washington team was coming off an appearance in the College Football Playoff. The 2019 Oregon team went on to win the Rose Bowl. Both teams had a future NFL quarterback as well as other players who went on to the NFL or who will be in the NFL when they declare for the draft.
The Griz don’t have an FBS team on any of their future nonconference schedules, which are at least partially filled through 2027. They’ve already set their nonconference games for 2022 and 2024, have one open date in 2023 and 2025, and two open dates in 2026 and 2027.
“We’ve got to get back to thinking scheduling now that we’ve gotten through all this change and Southern Utah leaving and redoing 2021 and 2022 schedules and beyond,” Haslam said. “We need to get back in that mode.”
