MISSOULA — When Montana thrower Tanessa Morris texted her mom what she accomplished Friday night at the Tom Gage Classic, it was a bit bittersweet.
Morris' mom and dad weren't able to make the trip down from their home in Alberta, Canada. Instead, they had to take care of some calves being born on the family ranch.
"Many calves are being born right now," she said Saturday.
Meanwhile, Morris, in her final home meet at Dornblaser Field, did something she has had a knack for doing at the Tom Gage Classic.
She set a personal record.
But this time, the graduating junior who is off to Nebraska next season as a grad transfer, made sure to go out with even more than a PR as she made good on a goal.
Morris faulted on her first try Friday during the hammer throw. Then she tossed a safe throw of 192 feet that would get her a spot in the finals of the event. Then, on her fourth attempt, Morris made Montana program history with a new women's hammer throw record of 210 feet, 11 inches.
"Honestly the record shocked me," Morris said Saturday. "I felt it go and I was like 'Oh this feels OK' and I was expecting maybe 61, 62 (meters) right around my PR and then I heard the number. There are pictures on the website and you can just see my reaction.
"It felt incredible to have them swarm me immediately," she added. "It was really awesome."
Morris broke Hana Feilzer's record (209-10) by just over a foot. Morris actually saw Feilzer a week before she set the record a few years ago when she was still at the University of Lethbridge (Canada). Morris knew she wanted to be as good as that one day, and Friday she surpassed the Grizzly great who happened to be in attendance to see her own record fall.
"She kicked my butt," Morris remembered of the meet against Feilzer. " ... It was one of those meets where I was like 'I want to throw like her one day. I want to beat her number.' She was actually here yesterday and was one of the first people to come up and congratulated me. ... To just have her support, she was the first one to say 'You got it. Good job congratulations,' was incredible."
Morris texted her mom right after she broke the record.
"I texted her '64-12,'" Morris said through some laughter remembering the text exchange. "She responded 'Really? I wish we would come.'
I was like, 'Mom, I'm glad there aren't cows dying though. Like it would be cool to have you here but we can't let them die on the ground.'"
The cows did make it, for what it is worth.
Morris had hovered around the record in practice and was feeling good but ultimately, given the rainy conditions this weekend, wasn't super sure if it would happen.
It did, as she earned a major PR at the Tom Gage Classic for the second year in a row — doing so last season in Bozeman as well.
Morris's record-breaking toss has her easily in the top of the Big Sky ranks ahead of next week's conference title meet as she looks towards that as the defending hammer throw champ, then onto regionals and, hopefully if things go her way, nationals after before her career at UM ends and she goes after the Nebraska records.
"Honestly last night I googled what their records were and I was like 'It's about two meters further so next year I got to take that one,'" she said. "The plan is focus on conference, try and defend that title."
From the pitch to the track
Catie Buck had never put on track spikes before last October. Instead she most often wore soccer cleats as a member of the Montana Grizzlies' perennial Big Sky contending soccer team.
But after her career ended following the 2020-21 season, she figured why not try something new and challenging after injuries plagued her soccer playing days.
So track was the answer.
"I've been a soccer player since I was little," she said not long after completing the 100-meter sprint Saturday. "Soccer kinda gave me the speed and the strength I never really had in high school, so I just wanted to try something new. I got hurt a lot in soccer, running in a straight line you can't really hurt your ACLs anymore.
"I feel like soccer really prepared me with good discipline and really good habits. I had an amazing coaching staff there and a lot of amazing teammates too."
Those same teammates were front and center Saturday, some watching and celebrating Buck after she took first in the 100 in 12.04, beating second-place Montana Tech's Natylia Jacobson by three-tenths of a second, as she reaches closer and closer to her goal of breaking the 12-second barrier.
Track has come pretty naturally for her, even if she is brand new to the sport. Buck placed seventh in the 60m and 22nd in the 200m at the indoor Big Sky title meet and, so far in outdoor, she has eight top-two finishes to her resume including a second-place finish in the 200m on Saturday — finishing in 25.27 behind winner and teammate Jansen Ziola in 25.13.
Teams honored
At the beginning of Saturday's events, after the steeplechase wrapped up, the 1972 Montana men's Big Sky title winning team was honored to mark 50 years since the first and only conference title in school history was won.
Just over 20 members, plus the head coach and student athletic trainer, were in attendance to take in the day and support the program. Also in attendance and honored were members of the 1987 women's conference title winning squad, plus a handful of other notable athletes throughout the UM program's history.
Final meet at UM
Eastern Washington head coach Stan Kerr is calling it a career after this year, his 26th with the program. Kerr, a one-time member of the University of Montana track and field team in the 1970s, coached two NCAA All-Americans and 60 individual Big Sky titles on the men's side.
