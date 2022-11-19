BOZEMAN — One of the country’s best run games versus one of the country’s best run-stoppers.
Montana State’s 316 rushing yards per game versus Montana’s 96 rushing yards allowed per game.
Whose side of the ball is more dominant? That was the question entering the 121st Brawl of the Wild on Saturday afternoon. The Bobcats nearly matching their game average in the first half answered that question with ease.
Through the first quarter, the home team had run for 162 yards and followed that up with another 144 in the second quarter. At the half, they held a 31-7 lead with 306 rushing yards. In doing so, they completely turned the Griz run defense into a non-factor, making UM as a whole the same.
They needed to try just 10 total passes to romp their rival 55-21, with one of those passes a touchdown from tight end to tight end on a trick play.
“They can’t throw it very well, they know that, we know that,” head coach Bobby Hauck said. “But we still couldn’t stop them.”
And why is that?
The Griz hadn’t lost a game by more than one possession all year. They hadn’t been exposed by rushers, even remotely. Other teams recognize it as the Grizzlies' strength.
“They are extremely unique to prepare for in a week,” said MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott, who finished with 141 yards on the ground. “What they do, it’s very unorthodox … it’s an extreme outlier with their twisting, sometimes they’re not gap sound which doesn’t really happen in Division I FCS. They have a ton of passion and that’s why it’s been successful for them.”
This time around, UM’s defense was willing to take the blame for the performance afterwards, as safety Robby Hauck represented the unit as a whole.
“In terms of defense it’s all about having discipline, good eyes, getting off blocks and making tackles,” Robby said. “That’s something that we did not do, myself included. It’s on us as players to execute our game plan and I don’t think we did.”
You have to give credit when credit is due, though, and Bobby touched on what makes the Montana State rushing attack so potent. Having a pair of quarterbacks that lead the team in rushing, it gives that unit an extra blocker at all times.
Skill players are left with empty hands, meaning more blocks from the running backs, full backs or wide receivers on the outside.
“That plus-one run game with the quarterback gets an extra guy at the point of attack,” Bobby said. “We didn’t stop it and didn’t have enough to go to (to stop it).”
Bobby says they tinkered with their defensive schemes throughout the contest to try to slow them down, but nothing seemed to be enough. Sometimes that’s the way it goes.
“A lot of that stuff was their basic run game,” Bobby said. “It’s split-zone skip with the quarterback and stretch lead with the quarterback. Early in the game we were trying to play a little more base, didn’t go very well. We got to some heavier stuff and it was a little better but it wasn’t enough. Sometimes it doesn’t matter what you’re in.”
It was one of those days for the team from Missoula.
MSU exploited the visitor’s weaknesses, ending the day with 439 total rushing yards. Their 6.7 yards per attempt created 23 first downs compared to Montana’s eight. They owned the trenches, were untouchable on the outside and were never challenged.
“They (offensive line) blew them off the line every single play,” Mellott said. “Then our tight ends got involved and our wide receivers out there. That was the key for it.”
The brutal showing leaves Griz fans anxious through Sunday morning, now, as they finished the season 7-4 overall. On the bubble with many other teams, they’ll now find out their playoff fate on ESPNU at 10:30 AM Sunday during the FCS playoff selection show.
A crushing blow handed out by the arch-rival may have them down, but they'll have to wait to find out if they're out.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.