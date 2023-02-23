MISSOULA — After a 25-hour road trip that saw the Montana women's basketball team arrive in snowy northwest Oregon just hours before a game against Portland State, the Lady Griz did their best to leave the ordeal in the rearview mirror Thursday night.
It looked like they would accomplish the mission after jumping to a 12-point lead in the third frame. Then they slowly faded.
Sleep-deprived Montana ended up dropping a 74-72 overtime decision in front of 75 fans at Viking Pavilion. The Lady Griz fell to 9-7 in Big Sky Conference play and 13-14 overall, while Portland State improved to 8-8, 13-13.
Esmeralda Morales was the hero for the hosts. Her 3-point shot gave Portland State a 73-72 lead with 25 ticks left in OT. She added a free throw with 4 seconds left and Carmen Gfeller missed a potential game-tying shot for the Lady Griz at the buzzer.
If the season ended today, Montana would be the No. 4 seed for the league tournament, which starts next weekend. The Lady Griz will try to bounce back at Sacramento State (11-5, 20-7) Saturday afternoon and will finish up the regular season with a home test against Idaho on Monday night. The Hornets beat Montana State Thursday.
After spotting Portland State a 10-4 lead early, Montana responded with a 13-0 run spearheaded by Dani Bartsch and Gfeller with eight and seven points respectively in the opening frame. The Lady Griz stayed in the driver's seat for the duration of the half and went into intermission with a 35-27 advantage behind nine points by Gfeller and Gina Marxen and eight by Bartsch.
Portland State, one of the most anemic offensive teams in the league averaging just over 58 points per game against Big Sky competition, continued to struggle with scoring in the third frame. The team trailed Montana 53-49 heading into the fourth, in part because of its 32.7 percent shooting (17 for 52) from the floor.
The Vikings crept within two early in the fourth period, 53-51, but Montana answered with two layups by Bartsch. Marxen's 3-ball with 5:32 left gave the Lady Griz a 60-54 lead.
Portland State closed to within two with 19 seconds left in regulation, 62-60, but Marxen hit two free throws with 11 ticks left to stretch Montana's lead. Morales hit a triple for PSU with three seconds left but Marxen again answered with two foul shots for the visitors.
The Vikings' Century McCartney hit a triple at the buzzer to force overtime with the score at 66-66.
Portland State went up 70-68 at 2:09 in overtime on a Rhema Ogele bucket. Bartsch tied the game on free throws at 1:23. Then after a defensive rebound by Bartsch, Gfeller hit a shot for Montana with 41 ticks left that gave her team a 72-70 lead.
Gfeller paced Montana with 19 points, followed by Marxen and Bartsch with 16 apiece. Bartsch also had 16 rebounds for a double-double.
Morales led all scorers with 27 points.
The Lady Griz were without key bench players Haley Huard and Keeli Burton-Oliver for undisclosed reasons.
This story will be updated
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years.
