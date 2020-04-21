MISSOULA — The end of an era for Montana Lady Griz basketball has come without fanfare this week.
For loyal fans of the team, the situation tugs at the heart strings. And on Tuesday it got worse.
One day after Shannon Schweyen's 28-year run as a Lady Griz coach came to an official end via UM press release, longtime play-by-play radio man Tom Stage announced he's retiring. Stage was the home and away voice for the team for two decades.
"My mobility was the main concern," said Stage, who suffered a stroke six years ago at the age of 71. "Age can't take timeouts, unfortunately.
"The tough part is I've made a lot of great friends over the years. That's going to be the tough part. But my mobility ... if (Lady Griz radio color commentator) Dick Slater wouldn't have been helping me, I couldn't even have gone the last four or five years."
Lady Griz players just naturally gravitated to the gregarious, self-deprecating Stage and Slater, the latter of whom is also retiring. Back in 2014 when Stage was in the hospital after his stroke, almost every member of the Montana team expressed interest in going to visit him.
"The girls loved him," said former Montana coach Robin Selvig, who worked with Stage for 16 years. "He's a guy that gets along with everyone. He's kind of unique that way.
"He's a great friend and he made my job a lot more enjoyable. He's knowledgeable and he was fun. He was just great."
Schweyen, who served as head coach of the Lady Griz the past four years, echoed Selvig's thoughts.
"Any Lady Griz that was lucky enough to be in the program while Tom Stage was doing play-by-play knows just how integral a part of the program he has been," she expressed. "He and Dick Slater were truly family and enjoyed the friendships and relationships that came along with calling every game."
Slater, like Stage, will miss the friendships.
"If you ever had 20 years go by and it seemed like 20 minutes, that's my last 20 years with the Lady Griz family," Slater said.
With the departure of Schweyen, Stage and Slater, many Lady Griz fans are left to wonder what the future holds for their beloved team. Montana's current situation — the team has an interim head coach in Mike Petrino and many roster spots to fill — is such that even Selvig is reluctant to comment.
When Schweyen was informed on April 1 that her contract as head coach would not be renewed, no one felt worse for her than Stage.
"I love Shannon," he said. "Dick (Slater) and I stayed an extra four years because of Shannon.
"When Robin left I was planning on leaving, too. Then she just said, 'I really want you two to stay around.' Now I'll be going to the games as a fan. I'll be like Robin (Selvig). I'll sit there and I'll be a great coach sitting up there in the stands."
Though the loss of her head coaching job doesn't sit well with Schweyen, she still has a deep love for the Lady Griz program. Daughters Jordyn and Shelby Schweyen are still on the Montana roster and will meet with Petrino in the near future.
For now, Shannon Schweyen wants everyone to know what Montana women's basketball has meant in her life.
"In the spring of 1988, Robin Selvig walked out of my living room after showing me a video of the Lady Griz playing Stanford in the NCAA tournament," she expressed via text message to 406mtsports.com. "I knew at that very moment that I was choosing Montana to be my home for the next four years. The next thing I knew ... Four years turned into 32.
"I have been incredibly privileged to share in some of the most incredible memories and experiences here at the University of Montana as a student, a player and a coach. I will forever be grateful to the the Lady Griz family for making this place the absolute best in women’s basketball. I want to thank everyone with whom I’ve had the pleasure to interact with over the past three decades and thank you for making my life and my time here in Missoula so unforgettable."
