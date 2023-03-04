MISSOULA — Montana was off to its worst nine-game start in Big Sky Conference play since 2004 when it dropped to 3-6 after a loss at Sacramento State in January.
The inauspicious start came after two seasons in which UM went a combined 18-18 in the conference, was blown out of the tournament semifinals in 2021 and lost its first tourney game in 2022. It was substandard and looked like another potential lost season for the Grizzlies.
That wasn’t acceptable for head coach Travis DeCuire. He had taken them to the mountaintop as back-to-back Big Sky champions in 2018 and 2019 while leading them to an overall record of 52-17 and a conference mark of 32-6 across those two seasons.
He even guided them to a 14-6 Big Sky record in 2020 but never got the chance to play in the league tournament because it was cut short by the start of the pandemic. Then came the NCAA’s 15 months of COVID recruiting restrictions, impacting the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Soon after came the start of the transfer portal and Name, Image and Likeness era.
The idea of building a program like DeCuire had done was changing into trying to build a team every year. The longest-tenured coach in the Big Sky has worked to adapt with the times while staying true to the tenants of his philosophy.
The result after two and a half seasons is DeCuire beginning to revive UM as it enters the Big Sky tournament Monday with the No. 4 seed by winning seven of its past eight games. The next step is now for the Griz to be restored to greatness this postseason and beyond.
“We’ve given ourselves a chance,” DeCuire said. “I think that we’ve improved at the right rate at the right time. The season’s been a little bit of a roller coaster ride.”
The NCAA’s one-time transfer rule ahead of the 2021-22 basketball season has altered college sports in what’s been called a free agency of sorts. Players are free to transfer without having to sit out a season after the longstanding rule from the 1960s was modified.
The new question for coaches: How many transfers would they take each year? How many high school players would they sign each season and develop over four or five years?
With potential constant turnover, how much did DeCuire want to try to build a new team every year? Was he still going to try to build a program? Is it even possible to still build a program these days?
“I’m going to always think it’s possible,” he said. “I think it’s more difficult. I think you have to do it differently. I think your personality, your relationship with the basketball community is going to impact your ability to have good basketball teams.
"These young men now are not making decisions in the traditional way. I don’t know that there’s a large percentage of student-athletes that are saying I want winning tradition, I want to win a championship.”
As DeCuire tries to build that program, he continues to look for players who value those things. Those are the foundational pieces he wants his program to be about.
Discovering and developing that type of talent still motivates him. It’s why he recruited a player from Iowa for the first time ever in the Class of 2023.
“You might have to look under smaller rocks than you used to,” he said. “We used to say we had a backyard we recruited. The type of young man I’m looking for, that’s been raised the way I think young men should be, they’re harder to find, and so we had to spread out and look further away to find it.
"I think we got to work a little harder or we’re going to have to become a little uncomfortable in terms of the places we’re willing to go to find those young men.”
In expanding his range to find a player who fit his mold, being the longest-tenured coach in the Big Sky can help land those recruits. It shows them and their families that UM has had a history of success during his nine seasons leading the program.
Many of the questions he’s gotten have had to do with resources, NIL deals, playing time and position. Those last two are typical ones he’s gotten before the changes with transferring and NIL, but now he hears more from recruits that they want a guarantee of playing right away.
"That’s what’s the difficult part about having a program is there aren’t very many young men that are willing to wait for what they want and there are even fewer that are willing to work for what they want,” he said. “Let’s just be honest, are we raising our kids the same way we were raised? No. So, our kids aren’t as equipped to handle the situations that athletics bring.”
The start of the one-time transfer rule came around right as the NCAA’s limit on in-person recruiting from March 13, 2020 until June 1, 2021 was ending. The latter had an affect on team building for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
DeCuire felt the teams he put together those years didn’t end up taking on his personality by the end of the year. Ahead of this season, he re-emphasizing toughness, athleticism and a varied skill set in order to regrow the program with guys who fit the system.
Transfer Dischon Thomas had been recruited by UM out of high school while transfer Aanen Moody grew up in North Dakota knowing about the Griz program. Recruiting players who know what DeCuire and UM emphasize could lead to better buy-in and year-over-year retention.
“The rules with recruiting and transferring and what you can and can’t do for a student-athlete will continue to affect the type of players that you have access to,” DeCuire said. “If you can do those things and you’re in the hunt with all these changes, you can continue to get good players and keep them.
"But I think that we’re living in a world right now where the grass is greener somewhere else regardless to your situation. That’s what puts pressure on building programs and sustaining programs and keeping good players.”
DeCuire was a transfer himself, coming from Chaminade to play for coach Blaine Taylor at Montana. He had also recruited successful transfers in the past, like Ahmaad Rorie and Jamar Akoh, who went on to become all-conference performers at UM.
All three of them had to sit out a season after transferring to Montana before they could play. The one-time transfer rule has allowed players to take the court right away, meaning newcomers don’t have as long to find their footing in a new program before playing.
Whether it was before or after the transfer rule, DeCuire has preferred transfers with multiple years of eligibility remaining. All the transfers he signed this year have two seasons to play because of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic.
“Guy like (Rorie and Akoh) would have been successful in our program,” DeCuire said. “Would they have had the same success that they had without redshirting? I don’t know. We didn’t have to experience that with them. But I know there have been young men that I’ve had that were redshirts in the past that sat out a year but had success because they had to sit out a year. What’s happening now is those guys are using their fifth year for that in a sense, but that extra COVID year is going to go away soon.”
Montana’s team didn’t have the typical time together before this season with four transfers and one true freshman in what was mostly a 10-player rotation at the start of the year. In the past, a large part of the roster would have spent a whole season, the spring and some of the summer together ahead of the next season.
With all that previous time together, a team would then come into preseason camp in the fall having already developed a good portion of on-court chemistry and leadership hierarchy. Now those players have to more often work on creating and solidifying that throughout a season.
“You don’t have time when a young man doesn’t redshirt to change very much because it’s on the fly,” DeCuire said. “You’re training in basketball games with him, so you’ve got to kind of play to his strengths and over a period of time he picks up on things that you’re trying to add or give in a group scenario.
“They’re trying to play the best basketball they can play right now. You can work on things all day in practice, but in a game, they’re going to go right back to what they’re comfortable with. That’s the hard part with the transfer immediate eligibility.”
The lack of prior time together coupled with DeCuire’s typically challenging nonconference schedule led to a slow start, but the Griz figured something out when they beat South Dakota State 81-56 on Dec. 6 to start a three-game winning streak. They then slogged through the early part of conference play and matched that margin of victory only once more before a complete meltdown in the Jan. 26 loss at Sacramento State.
That led to an hour-long team meeting that included arguing and crying, things DeCuire believes a family needs to go through. The resurgence after that coincided with changes that put the ball in Josh Bannan’s hands more, emphasized ball movement and movement off the ball to play to players’ strengths. That created a more efficient offense and one capable of closing out games. It also saw Moody emerge as an emotional leader to complement Bannan’s leadership by example.
Bannan earned a first-team All-Big Sky nod, while Moody picked up second-team honors seemingly based largely on his explosive second half of conference play after the offensive changes. It’s the first time since 2020 that UM has a first-teamer and two all-league players.
“You look back at our nonconference schedule and it probably is the toughest in the conference,” DeCuire said. “I think only one team in nonconference finished below fourth in their conference and a couple won their conference. I think looking back at it, we’ve played some good teams close, just didn’t really know how to win those games. I think in February we’ve kind of taught ourselves how to play together and finalize opportunities.”
Montana’s stumble the past couple years might not be an anomaly among tradition-rich programs. ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas opined in January that blue blood programs have become less “dominant” because the one-time transfer rule and NIL is spreading out talent more than it had been in the past.
DeCuire has looked to Oregon Ducks coach Dana Altman, who has had success with plug-and-play transfers going back to 2010 while trying to create a win-now program. That was well before transferring with immediate eligibility became as widespread as it is now.
The willingness to be adaptable and flexible as a coach throughout a season has become more important while incorporating transfers into the plan. They need to constantly evaluate the players they have, how they mesh together and how to best utilize them.
“I think his blueprint is now the direction that college basketball is being forced to head in,” DeCuire said. “He’s the one guy that’s proven to be able to do that. I think there’s a lot of blue blood coaches that have struggled with that transition.
“That’s why you’ve seen blue blood programs be less consistent than they had in the past. That’s why you see Hall of Fame coaches retire. Those that are willing to put in the time and energy to evolve can continue to have success in programs that still believe in tradition.”
DeCuire is in his first year as the longest-tenured coach in the Big Sky following the retirements of Randy Rahe at Weber State and Brian Katz at Sacramento State. Now in his ninth year, he’s been at UM more than twice as long as other league coaches, with the next being four years.
At 52 years old, he’s still relatively young in the coaching profession despite being the don of the Big Sky. Yet, all the recent rule changes have forced him to re-evaluate his long-term coaching future.
“It forces me to have that conversation with myself in terms of how much longer,” he said. “I think there was a day and time where I thought I’d coach until I couldn’t physically do it anymore. I don’t know about that anymore. I don’t know that that’s the case because this thing is changing so fast that my rationale and what motivates me as a coach is becoming less existent.”
DeCuire had an idea of what this year’s team could become when he put all the pieces together over the offseason. The Griz haven’t become exactly that, but they’ve morphed into a version of what he thought was possible.
All the players except Mack Anderson have eligibility to return next season, which could increase that year-over-year cohesion and potentially return the Griz to what they once were under DeCuire. They can also do that now if they accomplish what he wants to leading up to the tournament so they can fulfill their potential.
His teams have been strong in the tournament format, winning the championship twice. They’ve made the title game four times and advanced to at least the semifinals five times. They open play Monday in the quarterfinals.
“We’re headed in the right direction,” DeCuire said. “I don’t know that we’ve peaked. I think there’s more in our tank. There’s room for growth in some areas that could happen in the next 72 hours. The upside is the majority of these guys will be back and we’re going to have time to get to work in the next year, but I would prefer to get it done over the weekend.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.