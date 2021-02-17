MISSOULA — Resiliency has become a strength for the Montana women's basketball team.
A controversial call cost the Lady Griz in a heartbreaking home loss to Portland State two weeks ago, but they responded with a win two days later. A rocky spell last Saturday cost Montana a 17-point lead, but the team rallied in the final two minutes to win at Weber State.
The Lady Griz have won three games in a row and they'll be the favorite to make it four straight when they play host to Eastern Washington Thursday at 7 p.m. Montana hasn't won four Big Sky Conference games in a row since Robin Selvig was head coach in 2015-16.
"I like where we're headed," Montana senior guard Madi Schoening said. "We're constantly talking about how we haven't peaked yet. We're constantly taking strides each game, getting better on things we're focusing on.
"We're getting close to tournament time and we need to be focusing right now. This time of year can be tiring for a lot of teams. As long as we're the team that's still working hard, that's the team that will be the most successful."
The Eagles (6-13) have lost their last four games and none have been close. But after the way the Lady Griz labored to sweep winless Weber State last week when the Wildcats played physical, Montana (10-7) is taking nothing for granted.
"It was definitely eye opening for some of the girls, like, 'Wow, I really have to toughen up for this next team and don't get pushed around so much,'" Schoening said. "I definitely look for a physical game (Thursday). It's probably one of the No. 1 things we'll emphasize to the new girls."
Sophomore forward Carmen Gfeller has been Montana's go-to scorer this season, averaging close to 15 points per game. She was held to just 10 points in two games against Weber State's aggressive defense, so she'll be anxious to break out of her mini-slump Thursday.
"We had some tough moments in Ogden but we still came out with wins, so we're learning and growing," Montana coach Mike Petrino said. "We know we've got some tough games coming up. Eastern Washington is always a good opponent. They always play with toughness and battle."
Eastern Washington veteran coach Wendy Schuller, whose squad has just one win in its last eight games, has seen her Eagles struggle to score in Big Sky action. Eastern is averaging just 64.3 points against Big Sky foes, which would be dead last in the leagueif it weren't for Weber State's anemic 58.2 points per game.
"We have to shoot the ball better," Schuller said. "(Montana State) beat us at our own game (Saturday) – lots of held defense and kicking it out to shooters and we didn't knock down shots and they did.
"Then defensively we didn't do the things that we needed to do. We have to be better and more locked in and disciplined in what we should be doing and how we should be doing it."
Montana will need to keep an eye out for true freshman Maisie Burnham, who is coming on strong for the Eagles. She scored 16 points in Saturday's loss to the Bobcats and 14 points a week earlier in a loss to Idaho.
Following Thursday's game, Montana will hop on a bus Friday, with a game at Eastern Washington set for Saturday at 1 p.m. Next week the Lady Griz will play host to Big Sky leader Idaho State, who boasts a sparkling record of 15-2 and only one loss in conference play.
