MISSOULA — A lot has changed in the eight months since the Montana women's basketball team last played a real game.
Most of the coaching staff and roster have turned over. First-year skipper Brian Holsinger has welcomed six newcomers, including four that committed in the 2021 offseason and three from foreign countries.
"Boise seems like a long time ago and I'm glad it seems like a long time ago," said Montana senior leader Carmen Gfeller, referring to a disheartening loss to league doormat Sac State in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tourney last March.
"I have carried a lot of hurt and disappointment with me personally. I'm using that this season. I never would have imagined coming in here as a freshman that I would have gone through three different coaches and complete roster turnover. But I'm thankful for the people that have been here the whole time and thankful Brian and the rest of the coaching staff are fully invested in us."
Gfeller and the Lady Griz will make their official home debut Tuesday at 5 p.m. against Northwest Nazarene of Nampa, Idaho. The NCAA Division II Nighthawks are probably not going to feel overwhelmed after playing at Washington State Friday. On the other hand, they did lose that game, 113-46.
"We were all talking (Friday) and I don't know if it's hit us yet that we're actually going to be playing in front of fans and back in Dahlberg (arena) for a real game Tuesday," said Gfeller, whose team played in mostly empty gyms last season due to COVID-19. "There's no place like Dahlberg in Missoula and I'm really grateful."
Holsinger knows a thing or two about Northwest Nazarene. He was actually head coach there for four months before accepting an offer to join coach Scott Rueck’s staff at Oregon State prior to the 2016-17 season.
In Holsinger the Lady Griz have a coach with a commanding presence on the bench. When he raises his voice — which is not too often, at least not so far — he may remind you of the legendary Robin Selvig and his fiery bench persona.
Holsinger is the first to admit he has a lot of work to do molding his injury-hampered squad. The team still needs to build chemistry, which requires real game experience.
"We want to play faster," he said after Friday's 60-56 home exhibition win over Rocky Mountain College. "We started fast, then (guard) Nyah (Morris-Nelson) went out. She hasn't been feeling good.
"Then once she went out (in the first quarter) I thought we have to slow down because we have to last. We got to the fourth quarter and stopped executing. That game could have been from 12 to 20 (point spread) if we're not tired and executing well."
Montana has three veterans it will lean on, especially early in the season. They include the preseason all-Big Sky pick Gfeller, senior forward Abby Anderson and senior guard Sophia Stiles. They combined for almost two-thirds of Montana's points (39) and almost half of the team's rebounds (19) in Friday's exhibition.
But there are signs that some of the newcomers will help right away. Katerina Tsineke, a transfer from East Carolina who hails from Greece, looked good at point guard Friday with nine points, three rebounds and three blocks. Reserve guard Kyndall Keller also played well off the bench with 10 points and six rebounds in 28 minutes.
"Obviously we have a lot of strides to make on defense and offense, but we're learning every day," Gfeller said. "It's different but I think Brian (Holsinger) is taking our strengths and putting them to work."
It's anybody's guess how many players Holsinger will have available Tuesday. He only had nine to work with Friday. Sammy Fatkin, Kylie Frohlich and Lamprini Polymeni were in street clothes on the bench. Lisa Kiefer dressed out but did not get in the game.
Montana will need to be mindful of taking care of the ball Tuesday. Northwest Nazarene forced 14 Washington State turnovers in Friday's loss.
"They like to press, so it's another opportunity to get better," Holsinger said.
The Lady Griz will play their first game against a Division I foe on Sunday afternoon when Gonzaga comes to town. The Zags will open their season at home against Montana State Thursday.
