MISSOULA — On the second-to-last possession in Montana’s loss to Montana Tech on Monday, the Grizzlies turned the ball over.
It was turnover No. 17 of the game and No. 66 on the year. Montana (1-3) is averaging 16.5 turnovers per game and 20.0 in two games against Division-I schools. Against D1 programs, that turnover per game mark — 20 — is the fourth worst in the country.
The Grizzlies turned the ball over on a whopping 29 percent of their possessions in Montana’s two Division-I games, a mark which ranks dead last in the NCAA.
It’s early and that number will likely fall as the Grizzlies pile up more games and experience. But the team is well aware it has been a detriment. In order to score an upset win over AP No. 25 Washington (3-1) on Friday night, avoiding turnovers is a must.
The Grizzlies tip at 9 p.m. Mountain time in Seattle and the game will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.
“Take care of the ball,” Montana coach Travis DeCuire said when asked how Tennessee, the lone team to beat the Huskies so far, managed a win. “They minimized turnovers and knew what shots they wanted to get against the zone. And they manipulated them a little bit when they went man.
“If you take care of the ball and rebound, you’re gonna have a chance.”
The biggest reasons for the offensive miscues is simply the fact players are in new roles and it will take time for them to adjust. It is not some sort of tired cliché, either, it is simply the truth.
Take senior Sayeed Pridgett, for example:
He has been asked to spend quite a bit of time running the offense and distributing the ball. His usage percentage, an estimated metric based on shots taken, turnovers (though not assists) and minutes, is easily at a personal high for him. It stands at 27.5 percent, which means he is being asked to help directly finish a play well over a quarter of the time he is on the floor.
Timmy Falls has had the ball in his hands more and Josh Vazquez is a freshman who has been asked to run the offense quite a bit as well.
“They need to get comfortable in their new roles and that takes some time,” DeCuire said. “And on my end I maybe need to simplify the decision making a little bit and not put us in as many high-risk situations and allow us to be aggressive without turning the ball over.”
Patience is the key for DeCuire and his assistants. This group of Grizzlies has enough ability to get substantially better and at the end of the year, they will be judged on how they play come the Big Sky Conference regular season slate and postseason tournament.
In the early goings of the season, however, DeCuire sees some similarities between this year’s squad and his first team when he took over the team for the 2014-15 season. That is not to say this year is a total reboot — it is not — but moreso in the fact it took a while for the team to gel.
DeCuire recalls a non-conference game against South Dakota that was played during that first season. The Grizzlies were up by as many as 10 points in the second half, but started turning the ball over the final 10 minutes of play and Montana lost the game by five points.
DeCuire felt that game mirrored the Grizzlies loss to Montana Tech and perhaps this season will too. Montana finished with a 20-13 overall record in DeCuire’s first season with a 14-4 mark in Big Sky play. A four-point loss to Eastern Washington in the Big Sky Championship was the only thing that prevented the Grizzlies from reaching the NCAA tournament.
“We learned from (the South Dakota loss) and we turned into a better basketball team going into conference and I’m just hoping that with it being November still that we’ve got plenty of time to get better,” DeCuire said. “I just would prefer it to be sooner rather than later.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.