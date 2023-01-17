MISSOULA — A pair of Montana Grizzlies showed out for NFL scouts and coaches this past weekend, with Patrick O'Connell and Justin Ford putting in standout performances at the 77th annual Hula Bowl college all-star game in Orlando, Florida.
O'Connell and Ford were two of the game's standout defensive players, helping team Kai to a 16-13 win over team Aina in the "bounce house," the University of Central Florida's FBC Mortgage Stadium.
Among a rotating cast of college football's finest, Ford was picked to start for team Kai at cornerback, while O'Connell saw most of his action in the first half. And neither disappointed for coach Brian Billick's staff.
Ford led all players at the Hula Bowl with a game-high three pass breakups, half of the six total breakups registered by team Kai.
Ford reportedly met with a long list of NFL teams during the week in the leadup to Saturday's game, including the Steelers, Eagles, Bills, and Bears.
O'Connell was also hard to miss at linebacker for team Kai, registering a team-high four solo tackles, tied for the second most in the game. Because of rotating rosters, he put in all four tackles in the first half as well.
The Kalispell native will now remain in Orlando for his pre-draft training, working out Tom Shaw Performance. He is rated as a potential 7th-round pick or high-priority free agent, and has seen his stock on the rise after the Hula Bowl by Draft Scout.
Both O'Connell and Ford are scheduled to return to Missoula for Montana's pro day, tentatively scheduled for early April, with an exact date to be announced.
The 88th annual NFL Draft takes place April 27-29 in downtown Kansas City this year.
