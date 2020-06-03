MISSOULA — Two Montana Grizzlies and one Montana State Bobcat earned another preseason accolade when the Athlon Sports Preseason FCS All-America team was announced Wednesday.
The news came one day after Athlon Sports released its Preseason FCS Top 25, in which Montana State was ranked fifth and Montana seventh, another top-10 placing for both teams after landing there last week in the HERO Sports FCS Preseason Top 25. Seven Big Sky players made the 26-player team.
Montana senior wide receiver Samori Toure and junior kick return Malik Flowers each received recognition from Athlon Sports. Toure, who was a first-team selection by HERO Sports last week, set single-season UM records with 87 receptions for 1,495 receiving yards in 2019. Flowers, who made HERO Sports' third team, was one of just two FCS players to have two kickoff return touchdowns last years, while his 879 kick return yards led the conference and are a single-season UM record.
Montana State's lone preseason honoree is senior linebacker Troy Andersen, who will be redshirting this season, head coach Jeff Choate announced Wednesday. The Dillon native was a first-team selection by HERO Sports.
Weber State led the Big Sky with three selections: junior running back Josh Davis, senior offensive lineman Ty Whitworth and senior place kicker Trey Tuttle. All three of them had made the HERO Sports third team.
Portland State junior defensive back Anthony Adams rounded out the Big Sky players to earn honors. He made the HERO Sports first team last week.
