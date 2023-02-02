Montana left tackle Chris Walker runs through drills during preseason camp Monday at Dornblaser Field in Missoula. Walker is a sixth-year senior who transferred to the Griz from Nebraska during the summer. He'll be back for a seventh year in 2023.
MISSOULA – The Montana football team may have signed just one player as part of Wednesday’s National Signing Day, but the Grizzlies were granted two more on Thursday.
Two 2022 starters, offensive lineman Chris Walker and kicker Nico Ramos, had waivers approved by the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility. They’ll now enter the upcoming season as seventh-year seniors.
Walker will slot back into the left tackle spot alongside the same supporting cast as last season. Left guard Hunter Mayginnes, center AJ Forbes, right guard Liam Brown and right tackle Brandon Casey will all return to give UM an experienced unit up front.
The former Nebraska Cornhusker’s return will provide a stabilizing presence. Typically representing the offensive line at press conferences, Walker’s leadership is apparent. His tough-guy approach isn’t just a façade, but the truth.
What you see with him is what you get, and his business-like demeanor is how he steps onto the football field. Walker played in all 13 games this past season, a feat he shared with AJ Forbes, Brandon Casey and Hunter Mayginnes.
That offensive line will get the weapons behind it back, too, as Nick Ostmo, Isaiah Childs, Xavier Harris and Eli Gilman all showed flashes of major capability this past season. They’ll also be joined by the highest-ranked recruit out of high school in UM history, Eli Iverson.
A Bobby Hauck offense that likes a traditional bruising-type run attack will be well-equipped with the strength of its returners.
As for Ramos, the Miami native and former California Golden Bears kicker will get to keep his momentum alive after finishing the season strong at North Dakota State. In that second-round FCS playoff game, he split the uprights twice to keep Montana alive during the first half.
On the season, he was 11 of 14, going perfect between 20-29 yards. Of his three misses, two came from the 40-49-yard range and another came from the 30-39 yard category.
Also the team’s primary kickoff option, Ramos collected 16 touchbacks on 43 tries, booting the ball 61 yards down field on average.
His importance can’t be overstated as none of Montana’s 19 offseason acquisitions were kickers. The Griz were down to sophomore and Billings native Camden Casper as the lone kicker before Ramos was awarded another season.
Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.
