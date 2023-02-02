Montana Offensive Line 1 (copy)

Montana left tackle Chris Walker runs through drills during preseason camp Monday at Dornblaser Field in Missoula. Walker is a sixth-year senior who transferred to the Griz from Nebraska during the summer. He'll be back for a seventh year in 2023.

 TOM BAUER/Missoulian

MISSOULA – The Montana football team may have signed just one player as part of Wednesday’s National Signing Day, but the Grizzlies were granted two more on Thursday.

Two 2022 starters, offensive lineman Chris Walker and kicker Nico Ramos, had waivers approved by the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility. They’ll now enter the upcoming season as seventh-year seniors.

