MISSOULA – Post-season All-American lists continue to be churned out, with the latest edition coming from the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA).
The AFCA has been selecting these teams since 1945 and, as the name suggests, they are chosen by the college coaches within each respective subdivision.
For the FCS, the organization drafts a First Team and a Second Team, which each included a Montana Grizzly this season.
Montana’s two honorees are the second-most of any Big Sky Conference program behind Sacramento State which had four.
Representing the First Team is cornerback Justin Ford, who finally gets top honors after a few award snubs. He was voted a Second Team player by both Stats Perform and the Associated Press in a year where he was hardly challenged.
That’s a testament to his status as arguably one of the best defensive backs in FCS football after he led the NCAA with nine interceptions in 2021.
The times he was tried in 2022, he allowed just 12 catches for 163 yards. He held his opponent catchless in four contests while totaling 34 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions.
This marks his fourth All-American nomination this postseason as aside from the aforementioned lists, Ford was also voted to HERO Sports’ All-American team.
Serving as the Grizzlies’ Second Team honoree is freshman punter Patrick Rohrbach who continues to be drowned in accolades.
Since the end of the season, he’s been named First Team All-Big Sky, FCS Punter of the Year, Stats Perform All-Freshman and Second Team, HERO Sports’ All-Freshman team and Associated Press Second Team.
Not to mention finishing ninth in the Jerry Rice Award race, given to the FCS’ top freshman.
The Kalispell native totaled 2,170 yards on 48 punts in 2022, dropping 18 inside the opponent's 20 and booming 15 punts 50-plus yards with a long of 68 yards.
Other Grizzlies to earn national recognition following the season include Robby Hauck, Patrick O'Connell, Malik Flowers, Junior Bergen and Cole Grossman.
Hauck has received the most, including an Academic All-American nod.
