MISSOULA — Brooklyn Weisgram refuses to be kept down on the softball field.
The Montana senior broke her ankle heading into her junior season, taking away her playing time once again. Not having softball felt like the end of the world at times, but she battled back through rehab and eventually returned during the season.
The effects of the injury still lingered, and Weisgram couldn’t run at full speed even during the postseason. But the Missoula Sentinel grad kept pushing herself to be ready for her final season and is once again a regular contributor for the Grizzlies.
Weisgram has started in 37 of the team’s 38 games this year in the outfield, ranks in the top three on the team in four statistical categories and entered Tuesday’s game against Carroll as one of six players in the Big Sky with a perfect fielding percentage. But just as she’s gotten back into her groove, her career in down to its final few weeks.
“It’s bittersweet to see it come to an end,” she said. “It snuck up on me really fast, so I don’t think I’ve let it hit me quite yet. But it’s been so awesome playing in my hometown. Freshman year, I just remember it had been a dream since I was itty bitty, watching my cousin play here, Alex Wardlow, and then getting to follow in her footsteps a little bit, it’s been a dream.
“Griz Nation is something insanely special that you don’t see anywhere else.”
For Weisgram, 2021 marked the second consecutive year in which her chance to play was cut short. Her sophomore campaign was marked by the pandemic, which led to the season being canceled after just about one month of action.
Unlike her injury, the pandemic was out of her control. What had been in her hands was her freshman season, when she had to adjust to the faster speed of the college game and had to conquer the mental side of competition by learning to trust herself.
Weisgram’s versatility, drive and competitiveness has led to her playing all three outfield spots. She can read the ball well off the bat, track it down and has a strong arm to throw out over-eager baserunners.
“She’s a competitor,” Griz coach Melanie Meuchel said. “She comes out every single day and will give everything that she has for her teammates and for the program. She’s somebody that everyone will look at and follow in what she’s doing. So, it’s great to see her. She is so talented. And to be able to do it in her hometown is awesome.”
Weisgram had a relatively large hill to climb to get to UM in the first place. She grew up in North Dakota and hadn’t played softball until she moved to the Treasure State in sixth grade. That’s when her neighbor, Kendall Rauk, who went on to play for Big Sky High School and Eastern Arizona College, got her interested in softball.
Weisgram played for the Lady Osprey, Montana Avalanche and Sentinel Spartans, earning all-state honors while in high school. Her involvement in softball came around the same time that Montana was launching its program; the Grizzlies’ inaugural season in 2015 was her freshman year of high school and gave her something local to work toward.
Uncertainty seeped in when head coach Jamie Pinkerton left for Iowa State after leading the Griz to the NCAA tournament in the 2017 season. Meuchel was promoted to head coach, and Weisgram became one of her first few recruits.
The Griz have yet to make it back to the NCAA tournament, which they can do by winning the Big Sky tournament starting May 11 in Ogden, Utah. That’s the ultimate goal for Weisgram, but there are already so many other memories she’s created in an unforeseen and unconventional college career.
“It’s just been something that I’ve embraced,” she said. “I just try to make fun out of all of it. It’s awesome. I don’t know how else to explain it. It kind of makes me speechless. These girls are super special to me and they will be my best friends for life. To be able to go through the hardships of life with them over the past four years has been something that I’ll never take for granted.”
Montana 9, Carroll 7
Montana freshman pitcher Dana Butterfield came to the rescue by shutting down Carroll’s early offensive outburst and giving the Griz a chance to rally for a 9-7 victory in nonconference play.
Butterfield held the Saints to one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five over the final 3 2/3 innings. Carroll had struck for six runs on five hits and three walks against starting pitcher Allie Brock in the opening 3 1/3 innings while building a 6-5 lead.
“I thought she did an absolute great job for us,” Meuchel said. “She came in, she throws with a lot of velocity, she pounded the zone. She kind of took over the game for us defensively knowing that she could do it. Her presence was great, connection with teammates on the field was awesome and just pitched the way that she knows how to pitch.”
Trailing 7-5, Griz sophomore Elise Ontiveros tied the game with her first career home run, a two-run shot to left-center field in the fifth inning. Maygen McGrath and Presley Jantzi gave UM the lead and an insurance run when they led off the sixth inning with back-to-back solo home runs.
The Griz scored all nine of their runs via five home runs off starting pitcher Abby Hanley, who gave up 13 hits and three walks while striking out four in six innings. Senior Cami Sellers blasted a two-run home run in the first inning to tie the game at 2-2, and Kylie Becker clubbed a three-run homer that gave UM a 5-2 lead in the third inning.
“Really proud of the team to stay the course and continue to believe in what we’re capable of doing,” Meuchel said. “Never really had a lot of pressure feelings to it because this team continues to show that they’re willing to fight.”
The Saints reclaimed the lead in the fourth inning as they scored their first runs since Kaitlynn Ayers hit a two-run homer in the top of the first. Alyssa Lybbert’s RBI single and Emma Hamilton’s three-run home run in back-to-back at-bats put them up 6-5 and chased UM’s starting pitcher.
Carroll pushed the lead to 7-5 on Amber Brewer’s RBI single in the top of the fifth, but Butterfield retired seven of the final eight batters she faced. The Griz improved to 13-0 all-time against Carroll and had outscored the Saints 93-6 in their first dozen meeting.
“Coming off a pretty tough weekend, I was excited about the effort that we had,” Carroll interim head coach Moe Boyle said. “There was a lot of energy today. Some people came through with runners on base, and we haven’t done that as much this year, so it was fun to see that today. I think we gave them a good run.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.