MISSOULA — Following a torrid performance over the weekend, Montana lacrosse's Eric Frazier earned MCLA Division II Warrior Player of the Week honors.
“I feel really honored to receive the award,” Frazier said in a news release. “It always feels amazing to be recognized for a good performance especially with playoffs right around the corner. I’m very proud to be representing Griz lacrosse. Our team has put in a lot of work this season to be where we are.”
The Oregon native would score nine goals combined in two victories, including a seven-goal performance Saturday against Western Washington. In the process of winning the weekly award, the sophomore became the first member of the Grizzlies program to be acknowledged with a National Player of the Week honor this season.
The team concluded the regular season on a high note over the weekend with two convincing victories inside of Washington Grizzly Stadium.
The 12th-ranked Grizzlies were powered to these wins behind a torrid offensive attack that would score 40 goals combined in a pair of wins over Central, and Western Washington Universities.
Montana (12-5) will now turn its attention to postseason play and a potential run toward a national championship. That journey for the Grizzlies begins when Montana opens play at the Pacific Northwest Collegiate Lacrosse League (PNCLL) Tournament on Saturday April 30 in Caldwell, Idaho. The winner of the four-team tournament will receive an automatic bid into the 2022 MCLA National Championships presented by New Balance.
The top-seeded Grizzlies will open play on the 30th at either 9 a.m. or noon
depending on the result of other PNCLL conference games to be played later this week. The winners of both semi finals will advance to the PNCLL Championship game which is scheduled for Sunday May 1. The opening faceoff of that contest is scheduled for 11 a.m. Catch every tournament game featuring the Grizzlies streaming live on grizlax.com/videos.
