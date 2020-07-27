MISSOULA — Despite the Pioneer League moving to a conference-only football schedule, Montana is still hopeful to play against league-member Morehead State on Sept. 19 in Missoula.
Montana's season-opening game against NCAA Division-II Central Washington was canceled on July 17. Following the Pioneer League announcing it is moving to a conference-only schedule, Morehead State athletic director Jamie Gordon reached out to UM athletic director Kent Haslam, a University of Montana statement said.
Gordon told Haslam that Morehead State, a Kentucky school, planned to pursue a waiver to play the game.
"While understanding the state of college athletics is in flux, it remains the intention of both institutions to play the nonconference game as scheduled on September 19 in Missoula, " the statement said. "The University of Montana, the Big Sky Conference, its presidents and athletic directors will continue to monitor national developments and proceed in a way that ensures the health and safety of student-athletes and the community at large."
Montana is still slated to play its season-opener on Sept. 12 at Missouri State, which plays in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.