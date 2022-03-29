MISSOULA — In Montana's most heated match of the season, the calm, cool head of Gustav Theilgaard once again netted impressive results for the Griz men's tennis team in a 4-3 win over Weber State on Saturday.
Once again, the freshman went undefeated, taking a 6-1 doubles win and picking up his ninth-straight win in singles – each by straight sets – to stay unbeaten on the season.
And once again, Theilgaard has been named the Big Sky Men's Tennis Player of the Week for his efforts the league announced Tuesday, his second time receiving the honor.
It's also the fifth time this season Montana has landed a Player of the Week accolade, setting yet another program record.
"Gustav is having as good a freshman season as I've ever seen in the Big Sky Conference," said head coach Jason Brown.
"He's doing everything it takes to be a successful student-athlete. He's working hard, improving every week, and taking care of business on and off the court. I couldn't be more proud of him."
Theilgaard, who has yet to lose a set of tennis this year, remained undefeated at 9-0 in singles on the season with a decisive straight-set win over Weber's Arthur Sarafim on court four (6-2, 6-3).
In doubles, he and his partner Milo Benn cruised to a 6-1 win over WSU's Buxman/Li pair on court three to improve his individual record to 9-1.
Theilgaard's win in singles was the first of the day for the Grizzlies and sparked a comeback team victory after UM dropped the doubles point to WSU.
The native of Hillerod, Denmark, was also named Big Sky Player of the Week on Feb. 15 after dominating in a weekend sweep of Whitworth and Whitman where he allowed his two singles opponents to score just 13 single points in a pair of 6-0, 6-0 wins.
At 11-1 on the season and 3-0 in league play, No. 66 Montana is off to its best start in program history this season.
Theilgaard and the Griz will play a pair of massive conference duals this week, hosting Idaho State and the defending league champions Northern Arizona on Saturday and Sunday at the Peak Racquet Club in Missoula.
