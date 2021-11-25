MISSOULA — UNC Wilmington has withdrawn from the Zootown Classic because of a flu outbreak on the team.
The Seahawks were scheduled to play Montana, which opened the event with a win over UC San Diego Wednesday night, on Thursday night to cap off the Thanksgiving day slate of games. The remaining two games the Seahawks had against Montana and UC San Diego on Friday are canceled.
"We're disappointed to have to pull out of the tournament, but the health and well-being of our student-athletes will always be our highest priority," said UNC Wilmington director of athletics Jimmy Bass in a press release from the school. "It's been a difficult few days for the players, coaches and staff in Montana. We appreciate the understanding of the tournament organizers and the teams involved in this challenging situation.
Montana will play Southern Mississippi Friday to end the tournament as scheduled. So. Mississippi and UC San Diego are scheduled to play Thursday at 5;30 p.m. at Dahlberg Arena.
UNC Wilmington lost its first and only game of the Zootown Classic, 80-66, to So. Mississippi. It is unclear at this time if the games will be ruled no-contests or forfeits. The extent of the flu outbreak, such as the amount of players and if other teams are effected, is also unknown.
