MISSOULA — Slow starts and strong finishes have become a pattern for the Montana women's basketball team.
It makes for stressful first-half moments but lately the Lady Griz have managed to overcome the adversity. That was until Thursday night when they were confronted by a veteran-laden Utah Valley team.
Wolverines 6-foot-5 junior center Josie Williams scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in leading the visitors to a 63-50 win at Dahlberg Arena. Montana (7-2) saw its first six-game win streak in five years come to an end.
Williams hinted that it was the best performance of the season by her Utah Valley team (5-3).
"I'd definitely say this was a high moment," she offered. "We've played some good teams, Montana is a good team, so this is a big win for us. We were all in sync together and just ready to win tonight."
Just like their first two Big Sky Conference home games last week, the Lady Griz struggled to put the ball in the basket in the first half. They spotted the Wolverines a five-point lead in the opening period in part because of 5-for-15 shooting.
Still, Montana stayed close with solid defense and superior rebounding.
Utah Valley went almost four minutes without scoring in a sequence that started with under a minute left in the first period and ended at 6:48 in the second. That opened the door for Montana to snare at 17-16 lead on a Dani Bartsch free throw.
The Wolverines went back in front 25-21 with the help of a Babalu Stewart 3-ball with 3:33 left in the half. Montana responded with a 7-2 run, highlighted by Haley Huard's 3-point shot, in claiming a 28-27 halftime lead.
Montana built a six-point lead early in the third quarter before Utah Valley answered in a big way. The Wolverines went on a 15-4 run behind three buckets and a free throw by Williams.
Utah Valley took a 42-40 lead into the final frame and then proceeded to blow the game wide open with an 11-2 run powered by 3-pointers on three straight possessions by three different players. Montana just couldn't get consistent scoring out of anyone in trying to mount a comeback.
The Lady Griz shot just 30 percent (19 for 63) from the field while Utah Valley made 43 percent of its attempts (26 for 60). Utah Valley held a gaudy 38-24 edge in points in the paint.
Carmen Gfeller paced Montana with 15 points and eight rebounds. Abby Anderson added 14 points and 10 rebounds and Sophia Stiles chipped in with six points and 12 rebounds.
Montana was without one of its top reserves, sharpshooter Nyah Morris-Nelson, and it showed. Utah Valley owned a 19-6 advantage in bench points.
In the final analysis, Utah Valley's one-two punch of Williams and junior point guard Maria Carvalho proved too much to handle for the Lady Griz. Carvalho, a gritty floor leader, scored 12 points and hit two big triples.
Montana will now take a week off from game action before playing Seattle next Thursday night at Dahlberg Arena.
This story will be updated
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.