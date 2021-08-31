MISSOULA — Montana will play its first road game since Dec. 13, 2019, when it kicks off the fall 2021 season on Saturday.
The Grizzlies' opponent will be much tougher than Weber State in that 2019 FCS quarterfinal game. They face Washington, an FBS program that's ranked No. 20 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll.
Mike Vorel, who covers the Huskies for The Seattle Times, sat down with 406mtsports to break down UW.
Q: What are the internal and external expectations for Washington this season?
A: Washington was picked by the media to finish second in the Pac-12 North, but make no mistake: the goal and expectation inside the program is for this team to compete for a conference championship. With returning starters at nearly every significant position, UW’s roster may be its deepest since the Huskies qualified for the College Football Playoff in 2016.
Q: How is Washington similar and different under Jimmy Lake than under Chris Petersen?
A: There are certainly not wholesale changes, as Lake has vowed to build upon the foundation Petersen laid at UW. If anything, Lake has infused a bit of his own swagger and energy into the program. The Huskies also look a tad different offensively, in the second season in coordinator John Donovan’s pro-style attack.
Q: What are expected to be the strengths and weaknesses of Washington’s offense?
A: Washington believes it has the most physical offensive line and the deepest running backs room in the Pac-12, so this team is determined to enforce its will on overmatched opponents. Second-year starting quarterback Dylan Morris could be primed for a breakout season as well. The question is whether a talented crop of UW wide receivers can consistently produce.
Q: What are expected to be the strengths and weaknesses of Washington’s defense?
A: Under Lake, UW has historically avoided explosive passing plays, and defensive backs Trent McDuffie, Kyler Gordon and Brendan Radley-Hiles should hold down opposing receivers yet again. The questions come both in the run defense and pass rush, where All-American outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui’s absence will be felt (at least, until he returns from a torn Achilles sometime in the regular season).
Q: What’s your prediction for this game, and why?
A: In its last two games against FBS opponents — Oregon in 2019 and UW in 2017 — Montana lost by a combined score of 98-10. Bobby Hauck seems to have the program heading in the right direction, but UW’s waves of athletic depth will be too much to overcome. In its first home game with fans since the 2019 Apple Cup, the Huskies will earn a workmanlike 41-10 win.
