MISSOULA — Libby Stump of Lynden, Washington, has announced her commitment to play women's college basketball at Montana.
Stump made the announcement Monday night via her Twitter account. She will be a senior at Lynden Christian High School for the 2021-22 school year.
The 5-foot-8 combo guard averaged 22 points per game last season, according to scorebooklive.com. She also received offers from Boise State and several other programs.
Stump joins Draya Wacker of Melstone as a commit for 2022. One of the top scorers in the state, Wacker was averaging 25.1 points per game when she tore the ACL in her right knee last Jan. 30 against Wibaux.
Wacker missed the remainder of the season. But she was included as a Class C all-state selection last season.
At the time of the injury, the 5-8 guard had scored 1,759 career points, according to Melstone coach Ole Eike.
Wacker was offered a basketball scholarship by former Lady Griz coach Mike Petrino prior to her junior season. The offer stayed on the table and she committed after visiting the UM campus and talking with the current staff this past spring.
—Bill Speltz, 406mtsports.com
