Two free throws from Northern Arizona’s Cameron Shelton with 2.2 seconds to play helped lift the Lumberjacks over the Montana men’s basketball team 57-56, breaking a six-game win streak for the Grizzlies on Thursday night in Flagstaff, Arizona.
It was the first time since March 8, 2014, Montana has lost to Northern Arizona. Grizzly swingman Sayeed Pridgett, who came into the game averaging 19.6 points per game, finished with just eight points.
Pridgett, who wore No. 12 instead of No. 4 due to his jersey being left in Missoula, had scored in double figures in 41 straight games prior to Thursday night’s loss at Walkup Skydome, which was the fifth-longest streaks in the country. He did not register a point until the 6:25 mark of the second half.
“They were doubling him on the block, where they were coming from, didn’t create a lot of room to post out,” Montana head coach Travis DeCuire told KGVO radio following the game. “He likes to post up a little further away from the basket so it was hard for us to execute anything to pass out because there was no room … When he drove they brought three, four guys and we turned it over a couple times.”
With 3:33 left in the game, Kendal Manuel put Montana ahead by seven points with a 3-pointer and the Grizzlies looked as if they were about to finish off yet another game down the stretch.
Luke Avdalovic, however, immediately answered for Northern Arizona with a 3-pointer of his own and Cameron Shelton brought the Lumberjacks to within a point with a pair of free throws as Montana turned it over on consecutive possessions.
Timmy Falls and Manuel each missed the front end of one-and-one foul shots for the Grizzlies, Montana’s only free throws of the game. In fact, Montana did not shoot a free throw until Falls had his attempt rattle out with 25 seconds left in the game.
Brooks DeBisschop and Shelton each missed go-ahead shots for the Lumberjacks with under 30 seconds to go and it looked as if despite letting the game slip, Montana might be able to pull out a victory.
But Manuel, who entered the day as the third-best free throw shooter by percentage in the NCAA, missed a free throw and DJ Carter-Hollinger fouled Shelton on his way to the basket, setting the stage for the game-winning foul shots.
“I’m getting ready to sub Mack (Anderson) in, I’m thinking we make two, bring a sub in so they can’t run up the floor and then make the decision whether to foul or guard,” DeCuire said. “And it just didn’t go in. They missed some free throws too, which allowed us to keep our lead and then they make the two to win the game.”
Montana lost despite shooting 15 of 22 (68.2%) from the field in the second half and 55.6% for the game. Jared Samuelson led the Grizzlies with 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting, adding on four rebounds in 28 minutes. Manuel scored 16 — including 4-of-8 3-point shots — to go along with three rebounds and an assist.
Turnovers, though, were an issue for the Grizzlies and have been for the last few games. Montana had 14 against the Lumberjacks and 15 against Montana State last Saturday. The Grizzlies also had 11 against Idaho State on Feb. 15.
Three players were in double figures for Northern Arizona, led by Bernie Andre’s 20 points. Shelton had 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Montana, which has clinched a first-round bye and top-3 seed in the Big Sky Conference tournament, remained in first place in the league but is now in a tie with Eastern Washington and Northern Colorado.
The Grizzlies are 13-4 in Big Sky play, with a 17-11 mark overall. Montana continues its two-game road swing with a matchup against Sacramento State on Saturday, with tip slated for 8 p.m.
“We need to be about the right things, all of us,” DeCuire said. “We got flustered a little bit with some calls and balls not going where they need to go and a couple other things. I thought we got distracted, lost sight of what’s important on both sides of the ball and it cost us.”
