MISSOULA — With the Big Sky regular season championship likely a dream gone wayside, the focus for the Montana men’s basketball team is Southern Utah and sending out its seniors on a good note.
Three seniors — Sayeed Pridgett, Kendal Manuel and Jared Samuelson — will be honored before Saturday’s 7 p.m. matchup against the Thunderbirds at Dahlberg Arena. Pridgett spent all four years at Montana, while Manuel transferred in ahead of the 2018-19 season and Samuelson, who originally played for the Grizzlies out of high school before transferring to Rocky Mountain College, transferred back prior to this season.
Montana fell on Thursday to Northern Colorado, knocking the Grizzlies out of the top spot in the conference.
“Sayeed and Kendal have been big time for us and Jared as well, even though it’s his first year (back), it’s felt like he’s been here my whole career,” Montana junior Timmy Falls reflected on Tuesday. “I think they’ve done a great job leading us. I think for next year I’ve just gotta step in their shoes and take the role.”
Pridgett is the seventh all-time leading scorer at Montana and will move into sixth against Southern Utah if he scores more than two points. He should break into the top-four all time and is less than 25 points from doing so.
A league Most Valuable Player candidate and a sure-fire first-team all-conference pick, Pridgett’s contributions to the Grizzlies have been many. First seeing minutes as a role player before cycling through as a sixth man, starter and eventual star, Pridgett has seen just about everything during his time with Montana.
“It’s rare and we should be grateful for guys like him and Michael Oguine and Bobby Moorehead that en route to championships, they stayed and gave you four complete years of their career because it just doesn’t exist anymore,” Grizzly coach Travis DeCuire said.
Manuel, a Billings Skyview product, spent the first three seasons of his college career at Oregon State under former Griz coach Wayne Tinkle before deciding to transfer to Montana.
Recently scoring the 1,000th point of his career, the veteran guard is a pure shooter who has worked hard to develop the other parts of his game. Averaging just over 15 points per game this season, Manuel has started every game and is averaging nearly 38 minutes per game. He has played all 40 minutes in three-straight games.
Where has DeCuire seen the most growth out of the two years he’s been able to coach Manuel?
“Defensively, I think that he’s figured out how important that is to winning,” he said. “He’s emphasized his focus on minimizing opportunities for our opponent while still pursing his shooting touch.”
Samuelson perhaps had the largest circle, starting at Montana for two seasons (2015-17) before playing two seasons at Rocky Mountain College, where he became a dominant player in the Frontier Conference.
After earning his undergraduate degree in business management at Rocky Mountain, Samuelson is currently working on his master's in business administration. His father, Shawn, was a star for the Griz in the mid-1990s and played with DeCuire. The families have stayed close.
“One, he deserves to have a university of Montana diploma, whether that’s a graduate or a bachelors, ... and two, I’ve know that kid my whole life,” DeCuire said early this season. “I think we need to finish what we started and that was the biggest thing for him as well.
“From his point of view, you know, he wanted the opportunity one more time to compete for a championship, but I really think at the end of the day, if you really listen to him tell his story and give you his reasons for doing this, it sounds more to me like he wants to finish what he started.”
Coming off just its second home loss of the season, the Grizzlies will look to finish up the season with a win and possibly a top-two seed in the Big Sky tournament. A split conference title is still in the air, but Eastern Washington will take the title if it wins at home against Weber State on Saturday.
“We were here in 2015, we lost the last game that would have gave us a banner and we found ourselves in the conference tournament championship game,” DeCuire said. “A lot is still out there for us if we want it, but we’ve got to stay headstrong and make it happen.”
