MISSOULA — Even when they couldn't buy a basket, the Montana Lady Griz kept the faith, never straying from their disciplined and determined brand of defense.
Finally, after missing 38 of their first 48 shots, the offense clicked midway through the third quarter Thursday. Freshman Jamie Pickens provided the spark, then seniors McKenzie Johnston and Taylor Goligoski followed suit in leading the UM women's basketball team to a 70-57 home win over Northern Arizona.
"We woke up," said Montana sophomore post Abby Anderson, who racked up seven blocked shots to go with her nine rebounds and eight points.
"We came out flat. But we had a good halftime talk and we all knew how important this game was. Our defense kept us in it. NAU is a good offensive team, averaging around 70, and we held them to 28 in the first half."
After turning the ball over 15 times in the first 15 minutes, Montana (10-7 Big Sky Conference, 15-11 overall) found itself trailing by double digits, 20-9, midway through the second frame. It was not what you'd expect from a team that has been ranked among the best nationwide in assist-to-turnover ratio.
"It was just a weird one for us, very uncharacteristic," Montana coach Shannon Schweyen said. "I didn't really feel like they were forced turnovers. We were just kind of throwing it right to them. I'm sure they were thanking us a halftime."
The Lady Griz looked to be in trouble when Morgan Gary hit a bucket to give the Lumberjacks (12-6, 15-12) a 36-29 lead with under 5 minutes left in the third quarter. Then, suddenly, it all changed.
Pickens hit two big buckets, then Gabi Harrington and Sophia Stiles added baskets before Johnston hit three straight and Harrington finished out the quarter with a 3-ball. When the dust cleared, Montana's 17-6 run gave it a 46-42 lead heading into the final frame.
"Jamie (Pickens) had a good run," Schweyen said. "She's been comfortable scoring, getting more comfortable all the time. She gave us a little lift and then our guards got it going.
"Taylor (Goligoski) came in and hit a couple huge shots for us."
Goligoski took control in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter, scoring 10 points on a pair of triples and deuces. The result was a 60-49 lead for the hosts and then it was just a matter of holding off the Jacks, who were never able to shave their deficit under five points.
"This was huge," Anderson said. "NAU is in second right now and we needed the confidence to know we can beat these good teams.
"We have Sac State on Saturday now and then we're on the road, so to get this win is a good boost of momentum."
Johnston led Montana's balanced scoring attack with 14 points. Pickens, Goligoski and Madi Schoening added 13 apiece.
"Really proud," Schweyen said. "It's one of those things, 15 points isn't that much to come back from anymore. It's never over 'til it's over anymore. We showed a lot of character in that respect."
"Last time we played them we dominated them inside," she added, referring to a December win in Flagstaff. "That was our game plan tonight. It wasn't happening. So we had to go to a different look.
"We went to something where our guards were going to be getting more of our shots and we had to adjust to that."
Northern Arizona's Khiarica Rasheed led all scorers with 17 points. But her team struggled to score down the stretch, hitting just 5 of 16 shots in the fourth quarter.
