MISSOULA — Weber State junior Rashid Shaheed came into the 2019 season on quite the streak.
The return specialist had run back two kickoffs for touchdowns in each of his past three seasons on the field, going back to his senior year of high school.
Shaheed, though, is still trying to break off his first return score this season. He'll try to make the game-changing play when his third-ranked Wildcats come to Missoula to face fifth-ranked Montana at 1 p.m. MT Saturday in Washington-Grizzly Stadium, with the game on Root Sports.
"The mentality you have to have is every time you get the ball in your hands you want to make a play and spark some excitement for your team," Shaheed said. "That’s what I think when I get the ball in my hands is 'I have to make a play.'"
Montana football coach Bobby Hauck knows quite a bit about special teams, being widely regarded as someone who excels at coaching the often-overlooked phase of the game.
He knows there’s no overlooking Shaheed, who’s earned All-America status each of his first two seasons in college.
“I think Rashid Shaheed may be the most explosive player in FCS football,” Hauck said. “So, (we’ve) got our hands full with him.”
The 6-foot, 180-pound Shaheed has returned four kickoffs for touchdowns across the past two seasons. He’s averaging 29.4 yards per kickoff return in his career.
Shaheed credits his track speed and vision with helping him pull off the impressive feats in the return game.
"Back in high school, I used to be a running back, and I feel like think that helps me a lot with the vision part of it," he said. "The speed just comes naturally because I’ve been running track my whole life, and that helps me out a lot. The 10 other guys blocking for me, they do a good job of opening holes, and I see it and I just hit it."
In 2017, Shaheed had a 100-yard kick return touchdown against Southern Utah and a 90-yard kick return score at Portland State.
In 2018, he posted a 100-yard kick return touchdown against Northern Colorado and a 79-yard kick return score at Idaho State.
“He’s a gifted athlete with great speed. There’s no doubt about that,” said Jerry Graybeal, a former Weber State head coach and current Wildcats radio analyst. “He’s got track runner’s speed. He’s one of those guys that can hit a crease that for a lot of guys who don’t have that speed it may be open for just a split second. He hits it hard.
“He doesn’t run and cut steps; he looks for where the ball’s supposed to be returned, and he accelerates. A lot of guys don’t have that ability. They have decent speed, but they don’t have that kind of speed where they can make one guy miss and then hit a crease and be gone. I’ve seen it numerous times from punt returns and kick returns.
"He’s definitely a special teams weapon.”
Shaheed had a kickoff return touchdown called back in the 2019 season opener at FBS San Diego State because of a penalty. The Wildcats lost that game, 6-0.
He has career lows in kickoff returns (11) and punt returns (nine) as teams try to keep the ball away from him. He’s averaging a career-low 20.3 yards on kickoff returns with a season long of 30 and a career-best 16.8 yards per punt return with a career long of 47 this season. This is his second year returning punts after starting that role midway through the 2018 season.
“People try to kick away from him,” Graybeal said. “They try to knock the ball for touchbacks. He’s most dangerous when you’re winning field position and the other team has to punt. You can try to kick away from him or you can directional punt, but at the same time, losing that field position is critical in a football game.
“So, by doing that sometimes, people give up the field position just not allowing the return. I see that a lot throughout the season.”
For Hauck, the key to slowing down Shaheed is simple in theory but presumably tougher in execution: tackle him.
“You got to tackle him. I mean, you got to tackle him,” Hauck said. “I watch games on TV, and you hear people say, ‘Oh, I can’t believe they’re kicking it to him. How do you kick it to him?’
“I mean, punters aren’t trained to kick it out of bounds, and kickoff guys, I guess you can just kind of nudge onside it and give ‘em the ball at the 40 every time. So, I mean, you got to tackle him.”
Shaheed is eager for the challenge of going against a Montana team that he said resembles the Wildcats' strong special teams play.
Montana’s kick return defense is second in the Big Sky, giving up just 18.04 yards on average. Its punt return defense leads the league and is seventh in the FCS, allowing just 2.5 yards on average.
Shaheed added that the Grizzlies' effort on special teams separates them from other Big Sky teams he's faced.
"They give a lot of effort," he said. "They put guys on the field that they can count on. You can see it from the film that they all give outstanding effort, and they make a lot of plays from that.
"They’re very sound. They compete very well. They fly down the field and they try to make tackles. They do a very good job of it. This is one of the best special teams that we will face this season, I believe."
