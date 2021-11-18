MISSOULA — The Montana volleyball team saw its season come to an end with a loss to top-seeded Weber State in the quarterfinal round of the Big Sky Conference tournament on Thursday night in Ogden, Utah.

The eighth-seeded Grizzlies (11-16) put up a good fight early but could never get over the hump for a set win in losing, 25-23, 25-15, 25-21. Weber State (19-8) advanced to the tourney semifinals where it will play Montana State on Friday night in Ogden.

The match marked the end of college volleyball for Sentinel grads Sarina Moreno and Elsa Godwin, who were senior members of the Montana team. Both players had 10 digs in the match.

Jackie Howell led the Grizzlies in kills with eight. Carly Anderson dished out 22 assists.

